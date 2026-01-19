Kharyssa Richardson finding new life with Mississippi State

As Kharyssa Richardson was looking for a home in her final season of college basketball eligibility, she was looking for a place that would allow her to be her.

Coincidentally, Mississippi State was in the market of a talented veteran player that could help rebuild a roster that was decimated by graduation and the transfer portal. Sam Purcell had coached against Richardson for each of the last three years when she played for Auburn and then Ole Miss and he had seen potential in her that had not yet been brought out.

Purcell’s vision for the talented post player was the same he had when he recruited future WNBA standout Myisha Hines-Allen at Louisville. As SEC play has heated up, the vision is starting to show itself in Richardson’s game.

“She’s a kid that has guard skills, almost like a Draymond Green for Golden State. The perfect matchup, who can post up and turn over either shoulder. A young lady who can rip and drive and run the floor. I knew if she put in the time and got in the gym, she could develop a 3-point shot. That’s the vision I have for her is a three-level scorer that can make our roster better.”

Richardson emerging as SEC play heats up

There have certainly been some ups and downs for Richardson already in her senior season. She averaged 6.8 points per game with three double digit scoring outings during non-conference play and found herself in and out of the starting lineup for a few games, but she is beginning to find her stride.

Richardson is averaging 12.8 points a contest in the first six SEC games with four double digit games including twice notching a career-high in points. It started two weeks ago when Richardson had 22 points on 11-of-20 shooting and pulled down nine rebounds against Tennessee, but the best game of her career came on Sunday afternoon.

With No. 7 Kentucky in town for the Bulldogs’ fifth-straight game against a top 20 opponent and the second-straight against a top 10 team, Richardson went off. The Georgia native poured in 23 points on 9-of-13 with seven rebounds and had some big moments in the fourth quarter to carry State to a 71-59 triumph over the Wildcats.

“I’ve been telling my team the whole time that the SEC is what I’m made for. All I’ve been waiting for is the SEC and playing against people that I know are great matchups,” Richardson said. “I’ve just been confident and staying working on what I’ve been doing in practice.

“I’ve been waiting on an upset for a long time. Our time is coming and we just have to be patient. It came through (Sunday) and hopefully we can get another one and keep going.”

Patience is turning out to be a virtue for Richardson as her journey has been filled with trials.

Richardson began her career playing for Johnnie Harris at Auburn and had 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds a contest. She entered the transfer portal and landed at Ole Miss where her career hit a bit of a wall. After starting in six games as a sophomore and averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds. The numbers dropped again last year on a crowded roster with just 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds as she went from 15.8 minutes per game to just 10.0.

Purcell and the Bulldog program have now given Richardson new life. She is feeling more like herself again and the confidence is bringing more success to the forefront for State.

“It’s been amazing and it’s just trusting the process,” Richardson said of her career so far. “Each school is different, but here I feel like my coaches are more confident in me I can give the confidence to my team just being patient and doing what we work on.”