Mississippi State's King Grace finding his way as a true freshman in the SEC

Naturally, there was a lot to learn for King Grace this season, which is the norm for true freshmen in the SEC. Among those lessons was being patient and awaiting his opportunity to perform on the court.

Of late, Grace has gotten more opportunities and his minutes have steadily increased inside the SEC schedule. He has also been productive in those opportunities and his versatility on the court has aided State on both ends of the court.

Earlier this week the former Rivals four-star prospect from Texas sat down with Maroon and White Daily to discuss his freshman season and his future in Starkville:

Q: While it took a little longer, what’s it been like for you to start producing in the SEC as a true freshman?



Grace: It’s not easy. I’ll say that. It took a lot of time in the gym, a lot of studying and catching up with the older guys. But after you get out on the court and find your role, it’s just like the same game you’ve always played.

Q: How frustrating was it for you back in November and December to not play much and have to wait a little longer?



Grace: You have to be very patient. I spent a lot of time working and working even though it wasn’t showing at the time. So you stay consistent and stay in the gym late nights. I got to where I could put my foot in the door and just help the team out.

Q: How different is Chris Jans during the recruiting process to now that he is your coach?



Grace: He is the same. He lets you know in recruiting what type of coach he is and he doesn’t try to hide it. He lets you know what type of program this is from Day 1.

Q: I know there’s a lot of games left but how good can this team be next year?



Grace: I think we can be really good and we’ve got a lot of potential. We have a lot of potential. It is about sticking together and sticking with the right pieces and then putting a lot of work in during the offseason.

Q: What will your biggest focus be this coming offseason?



Grace: For me, it is handling the ball more and being on the ball more so I can support Hubb (Josh Hubbard) more. Make better decisions and slow things down.

Q: How have you adjusted to Starkville so far?



Grace: I’ve adjusted fine. But I am mostly in the gym most of the time. So it’s gym, basketball and school for me.

Q: A lot of fans talk about your shooting technique. Has there been any talk of your technique from the coaches?



Grace: Since my recruitment, Coach Jans hasn’t said one thing about my jumpshot. He hasn’t mentioned one thing or wants me to change anything.

Q: You feel more comfortable at two guard or the wing?



Grace: That’s a good question. Honestly, it depends on the game. Some games I get out more to rebound and push the pace at the wing and still helping to bring the ball up the court. Then some games at the two, I like having the ball in my hands and using more screens. So it just depends on the game.