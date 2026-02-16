State OF Kinley Keller tabbed SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

It was Kinley Keller’s debut run at Nusz Park and it ended with the Mississippi State softball standout landing SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors by the league.

She shares the award this week with Oklahoma OF Kai Minor.

Keller had her first official at bat of her career when State opened up the home slate against Southern Miss, but her opportunities grew over the weekend. As the Bulldogs hosted The Snowman: Alex Wilcox Memorial at home, Keller would put her work into action as she finished a five-game stretch going 8-for-12 with four doubles and three RBI while striking out just once. She closed the weekend by going 3-for-3 against North Texas with two doubles and a couple of RBI.

A native of New Braunfels, Texas, Keller spent the first few games working as a late-game defensive replacement but has since shown how valuable she can be at the plate. The 5’9 outfielder played her high school softball at Davenport where she hit .553 over the course of her four-year career. As a senior, she hit 27 home runs to set the school record.

Keller has helped the Bulldogs out to a 10-0 start for the first time since 2016 as State has risen to No. 13 in the top 25 polls according to Softball America on Monday. Tuesday, other publications are set to release rankings. MSU keeps records of the NFCA and the USA Softball rankings which had State No. 19 and No. 21 respectively coming into the season. The highest ranking in either poll came last season when Samantha Ricketts’ team got to No. 15.

The Bulldogs will look to remain undefeated and build on the hot start to the season as they host Memphis on Wednesday (4 p.m.) before bringing in Belmont, Samford and Delaware State for a Round Robin of games at the Bulldog Invitational. The event begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. with State playing Belmont followed by a matchup with Samford. The Bulldogs play a doubleheader on Friday and Saturday and then will take on Delaware State on Sunday at 12:30.