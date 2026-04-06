State freshman Kolin Wilson ready for new opportunities

In his true freshman season, Mississippi State’s Kolin Wilson was able to get his feet wet and played in fie games while maintaining his redshirt. The Bulldog back had six carries for 26 yards and one catch for eight yards a year ago.

But this spring Wilson finds himself in more of a important role and is fighting for backup reps in State’s backfield. So far he has drawn good reviews this spring and recently met with the media:

Q: How do you fit into the running backs’ group?

Wilson: I’m more of the elusive type. Get out in the open in space. You got Fluff (Bothwell) he’s going to get the hard yards. Everybody knows Fluff, like 8 yards a carry. We got Xay (Xavier Gayten), home run hitter, can score from anywhere. We all just bring different types. JJ (Hill) and Coop (Crosby), they’re coming along good. We just bring different assets to the backfield.

Q: What were some things you learned from your freshman season?

Wilson: Just toughness. I went through a lot my freshman year. I had older guys like (Davon) Booth in the room, taught me the way. Just a big brother to me. I just learned how to persevere early my freshman year.

Q: What are some things you’ve had to change to fit into the offense?

Wilson: I definitely had to improve my pass blocking. That was a big change, especially coming from high school last year. I felt like I really improved in that aspect of my game.

Q: What are your thoughts on this new-look offensive line?

Wilson: They just flow really well. Everybody is on the same page. We have a pretty veteran offensive line group this year. They’re working really hard.

Q: What do you think Fluff has benefitted from in his second year?

Wilson: The sky’s the limit for Fluff. I can’t really put a name on it because Fluff can do anything.

Q: What were you looking for in these scrimmages?

Wilson: Just getting better each and every day. I’m not really looking forward to anything specific. Just doing what I can to help the team.

Q: How does KaMario Taylor make your job easier with his running abilities?

Wilson: When you’ve got a threat like that at QB, it kind of opens the box a little bit. They have to worry about two people back there. He’s a playmaker. He makes it easier for us.

Q: With Taylor’s running ability, how do you think that influences playcalling?

Wilson: It opens the playbook so much more. Now we can play 11 on 11. Just opens up the playbook.