Konstantin Kostadinov added to Mississippi State MBK roster

Mississippi State men’s basketball will feature another international player for the 2026-27 season with Bulgarian forward Konstantin Kostadinov set to join the Bulldogs. Head coach Chris Jans and co. were able to secure the services of the 23-year-old for the new campaign.

The first official mention of Kostadinov’s arrival came from the team’s Twitter page, which listed him as No. 15 on the new roster.

2026-27 Mississippi State Bulldogs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LBpWy3rbkj — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) July 10, 2026

The news was confirmed an hour later by Mississippi State’s 1878 reporter, Robbie Faulk.

Kostadinov, a 6-8 forward, spent the 2025-26 season with Andorra in the Spain-Liga Endesca. He averaged 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He previously played for Lenovo Tenerife, HLA Alicante, Zunder Palencia and FIBWI Palma after playing with the Real Madrid youth team.