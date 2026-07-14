Mississippi State adds UCLA transfer RHP Landon Stump through transfer portal

Mississippi State had room for another veteran arm on its pitching staff after the MLB Draft, and will fill that hole with senior Landon Stump. The UCLA transfer made the decision to withdraw his name from the draft after making it through the first few rounds. He entered the transfer portal on June 20, and decided on Tuesday to take his talents to Starkville for the new year.

Stump is a pitcher the Bulldogs became familiar with after a trip to Arlington for a nonconference matchup at Globe Life Field in March. Stump started on the bump for the Bruins and made it through 3.1 innings with four hits. He allowed two runs on a home run from Noah Sullivan.

Stump made 18 appearances as a junior in 2026 with 13 starts and 54.2 total innings pitched with a 2-1 record. He posted a 4.12 earned run average with 43 strikeouts.