Mississippi State adds former Arkansas transfer offensive lineman LJ Prudhomme to transfer class

A lot of transfer portal recruiting is based on familiarity and previous relationships on the gridiron. That was the case with former Arkansas transfer offensive lineman LJ Prudhomme, who committed to Mississippi State on Friday morning.

The Shreveport, La., native was a top target for Mississippi State in the Class of 2025 before he eventually signed with Arkansas. Prudhomme officially visited Mississippi State on Wednesday and Thursday, and made his decision 24 hours later.

“It was a great visit and it went great with the coaches,” Prudhomme said following his State visit. “It’s always a great atmosphere there and I met a lot with the coaches. I was able to understand the development plan they have for me and the ultimate goal they have for me. Since I didn’t ever officially visit them in high school, we went around and saw everything on campus and got to see a lot more.”

As noted, Prudhomme was already familiar with Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby due to his high school recruitment.

“Coach Lebby is my guy,” added Prudhomme. “He recruited me out of high school and he’s had the same energy from Day 1. He is very authentic and isn’t fake. He was telling me some great things like I can come in and be an impact player and be something special there. He was letting me know how they project me and what I could do there.”

The same goes for Prudhomme already knowing offensive line coach Phil Loadholt. They discussed his future position with the Bulldogs during that official visit, as well.

“Me and Coach Loadholt have known each other for awhile now, too,” Prudhomme explained. “So it was good from that standpoint. He seems like he knows what he is talking about and since he played in the NFL, he knows what an offensive linemen has to do and get done. We mainly talked about me playing the center and guard positions.”

Prudhomme also officially visited Wisconsin earlier this week before making his way to Starkville on Wednesday. This past season, Prudhomme played in four games for Arkansas but maintained his redshirt year, thus giving him four years of remaining eligibility.

Prudhomme is the third transfer offensive lineman added by Mississippi State this month and he joins former Florida State transfers Mario Nash and Jaelyne Matthews.