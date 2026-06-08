Looking Ahead: Immediate Needs for Mississippi State Baseball

Mississippi State baseball is turning the page after its loss to Georgia in the Super Regionals.

The new season is still more than six months away, but the offseason pace will only pick up with the transfer portal in full swing and the MLB Draft fast-approaching. Head coach Brian O’Connor and staff have a lot of departing experience to deal with and positions that will need immediate replacements.

Here’s a brief overview of who is graduating and where.

Infield

Departing Seniors: 1B Reed Stallman, 2B Gehrig Frei, DH Noah Sullivan, 1B Blake Bevis, 2B Drew Wyers

Likely Drafted: 3B Ace Reese

Transfer Portal: C Andrew Raymond

The Bulldogs need a bit of everything here. Catcher will be taken care of if Kevin Milewski sticks around. There’s also Chone James and transfer Brady Christman, though the latter was a designated hitter in his Sun Belt Freshman of the Year season.

Shortstop is about the only position the Bulldogs will have a proven player rostered for. Ryder Woodson is likely to return after his sophomore year, but there is room to go for depth should the incoming freshman class not provide enough security. Drew Wyers’ departure leaves a vacancy for the utility spot that provided insurance at both SS and 2B this year. The team will also need depth at first base and the hot corner.

Third Base: Ace Reese is almost certainly headed for the professional ranks after the 2026 season. His production in college has impressed every step of the way, from Houston to his SEC Newcomer of the Year Sophomore year, to an improved junior season with more defensive work under his belt at the hot corner.

Reese developed into a better defensive option at third over his time with the Bulldogs, but where his production will really be missed is at the plate. He led the Bulldogs with 24 home runs this year, the most by a Bulldog in a single season since Brent Rooker’s 23 dingers in his historic 2017 campaign. Whoever takes over will have plenty to live up to.

Outfield

Departing Seniors: LF Vytas Valincius, LF/CF Bryce Chance

Center Field: This position is likely to go back to Aidan Teel, who had the position locked down as his own for much of the season. Teel started 38 games in 45 appearances in 2026, recorded 40 hits and five home runs with 22 RBI and a .294 batting average.

Teel first suffered from an illness going into SEC play, and then sustained a couple of knocks throughout conference play as he struggled to maintain his swing. Eventually, Vytas Valincius emerged as a first-choice outfielder with Bryce Chance moving to center and Teel moving to the bench.

With Teel and Jacob Parker returning, James Nunnallee a possibility to return as well, there will be a search among rising underclassmen or the transfer portal for reinforcements.

Pitching Staff

Departing Seniors: RHP Ben Davis, RHP Brendan Sweeney

Transfer Portal: Patrick Spencer Jr.

One of the perks of having a relatively young and inexperienced pitching staff this year was the development with next year in mind. The Bulldogs have two ace starters in Tomas Valincius and Ryan McPherson, a solid Sunday starter in Duke Stone, and a host of young relievers.

However, the bullpen depth proved to be lacking against the best offensive teams this season. A search for more depth wouldn’t hurt in the transfer portal, and even identifying someone who could challenge to become a weekend starter could go a long way in furthering ambitions for Omaha.