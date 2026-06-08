Looking Ahead: Immediate Needs for Mississippi State Baseball
Mississippi State baseball is turning the page after its loss to Georgia in the Super Regionals.
The new season is still more than six months away, but the offseason pace will only pick up with the transfer portal in full swing and the MLB Draft fast-approaching. Head coach Brian O’Connor and staff have a lot of departing experience to deal with and positions that will need immediate replacements.
Here’s a brief overview of who is graduating and where.
Infield
Departing Seniors: 1B Reed Stallman, 2B Gehrig Frei, DH Noah Sullivan, 1B Blake Bevis, 2B Drew Wyers
Likely Drafted: 3B Ace Reese
Transfer Portal: C Andrew Raymond
The Bulldogs need a bit of everything here. Catcher will be taken care of if Kevin Milewski sticks around. There’s also Chone James and transfer Brady Christman, though the latter was a designated hitter in his Sun Belt Freshman of the Year season.
Shortstop is about the only position the Bulldogs will have a proven player rostered for. Ryder Woodson is likely to return after his sophomore year, but there is room to go for depth should the incoming freshman class not provide enough security. Drew Wyers’ departure leaves a vacancy for the utility spot that provided insurance at both SS and 2B this year. The team will also need depth at first base and the hot corner.
Third Base: Ace Reese is almost certainly headed for the professional ranks after the 2026 season. His production in college has impressed every step of the way, from Houston to his SEC Newcomer of the Year Sophomore year, to an improved junior season with more defensive work under his belt at the hot corner.
Reese developed into a better defensive option at third over his time with the Bulldogs, but where his production will really be missed is at the plate. He led the Bulldogs with 24 home runs this year, the most by a Bulldog in a single season since Brent Rooker’s 23 dingers in his historic 2017 campaign. Whoever takes over will have plenty to live up to.
Outfield
Departing Seniors: LF Vytas Valincius, LF/CF Bryce Chance
Center Field: This position is likely to go back to Aidan Teel, who had the position locked down as his own for much of the season. Teel started 38 games in 45 appearances in 2026, recorded 40 hits and five home runs with 22 RBI and a .294 batting average.
- 1
Brendan Sorsby granted injunction vs. NCAA
- 2New
Why returning to Kansas was right for Andy Kotelnicki
- 3
Notre Dame's Leonard Moore chasing national title
- 4
SEC power rankings ahead of 2026 season
- 5
Inside Baylor's pursuit of DJ Lagway
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Teel first suffered from an illness going into SEC play, and then sustained a couple of knocks throughout conference play as he struggled to maintain his swing. Eventually, Vytas Valincius emerged as a first-choice outfielder with Bryce Chance moving to center and Teel moving to the bench.
With Teel and Jacob Parker returning, James Nunnallee a possibility to return as well, there will be a search among rising underclassmen or the transfer portal for reinforcements.
Pitching Staff
Departing Seniors: RHP Ben Davis, RHP Brendan Sweeney
Transfer Portal: Patrick Spencer Jr.
One of the perks of having a relatively young and inexperienced pitching staff this year was the development with next year in mind. The Bulldogs have two ace starters in Tomas Valincius and Ryan McPherson, a solid Sunday starter in Duke Stone, and a host of young relievers.
However, the bullpen depth proved to be lacking against the best offensive teams this season. A search for more depth wouldn’t hurt in the transfer portal, and even identifying someone who could challenge to become a weekend starter could go a long way in furthering ambitions for Omaha.