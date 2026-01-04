Mississippi State OT Luke Work set to enter transfer portal

Mississippi State offensive lineman Luke Work is on the way out and into the transfer portal, the sophomore announced on Sunday afternoon.

Work took to social media to announce his departure and the lifelong Bulldog fan sent his gratitude to his short stint at State.

“I’m beyond thankful for my time at Mississippi State. These past two years gave me memories, friendships and lessons that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life,” Work stated. “God gets all the glory. None of this would be possible without Him guiding my path. Thank you to every coach, teammate, staff member and all the amazing people I’ve met along the way. This place truly became family to me. No matter where the road takes me next, I’ll always be proud to say I wore maroon and white.”

Work has made an impact in his first two years of college football beginning last season as a true freshman. The Memphis native played in 11 games during the 2024 season and worked his way into the starting lineup for seven games including spending five of those as the starting left tackle.

After the season, added players made for more competition and an early-season injury put Work behind. He missed the first game of the season against Southern Miss, but Work would come back and play a reserve role in every game the rest of the year. He worked mostly at tackle again this year with some work at guard as well and he played in 12 of the 13 games.

Work is the second contributing offensive lineman to enter the portal as he joins fellow second-year lineman Jimothy Lewis who announced his intentions last month. State has over 30 transfers that are in the portal to this point and hosting several visitors on campus already in the first couple of days of the portal opening.