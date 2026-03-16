Freshman Maddox Miller set for first career start

Another new starter will hit the mound on Tuesday night for Mississippi State.

The team announced that freshman LHP Maddox Miller will be the starter for the Diamond Dawgs when Jackson State comes to town. First pitch from Miller and the Bulldogs is set for 4 p.m., two hours earlier than the previously scheduled time due to cold temperatures.

Tuesday will be the first start in Miller’s career as he is set to pitch in his seventh game in State’s 21st contest. A product of Oak Grove High School, Miller has already shown some promise in his first few appearances.

Though the lefty has had some tough moments in his first few outings, he’s shown some toughness as well. Miller is currently 1-2 with a 8.10 ERA in 6.2 innings. He’s given up seven hits, six runs and three home runs, though he’s walked just one batter and struck out 14.

Miller’s toughest moments came against top 15 teams Southern Miss and Arkansas after being put in a key spot. After the Bulldogs had battled back against the Golden Eagles from a 5-0 deficit to take a 6-5 lead, Miller had tough luck as he struck out back-to-back batters but wild pitches would score runs to give the Golden Eagles late runs that would stand for the win.

Last Friday night at Arkansas, he inherited a tie game fresh off of a game-tying, two-run homer from Ryder Woodson. On a 3-2 count to the first batter he saw, Miller gave up a solo home run to centerfield. Those moments are just a snippet of the journey a freshman pitcher goes through inside the SEC.

The 6’4, 185-pounder has been a fast riser nonetheless. He came to Starkville as the No. 2 LHP in the state of Mississippi in his class and was All-State after leading his team to an 8-2 record with a 1.87 ERA, 105 strikeouts and 36 walks in 60 innings.

Miller’s start means that pitching coach Justin Parker has had six different starters in the midweek. He joins Duke Stone, Charlie Foster, Tyler Pitzer, Brendan Sweeney and William Kirk before him.