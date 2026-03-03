Madison Francis earns SEC honors during first season at Mississippi State

As the regular season has come to a close in women’s basketball, the Southeastern Conference has issued its postseason awards and fantastic freshman Madison Francis is being honored.

The 6’2 forward from Lancaster, N.Y. has been right at home at Mississippi State during her first year on campus. At times, playing against the talent in the SEC has looked like a breeze with how dominant she’s been on the defensive end, and the conference took notice naming her one of five players on the All-Defensive Team and on the All-Freshman team.

Francis would be the only freshman on the All-Defensive team but, most impressively, she was the only player of the five that wasn’t a senior.

During her first year on campus, Francis was good across the board. She has averaged 13.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists per game. Her 84 blocks were the most by a freshman in MSU history and also led the country, regardless of classification. She finished second in scoring behind SEC Freshman of the Year Aubrey Galvan from Vanderbilt and was also second among freshman in the conference in rebounds.

Francis came to Starkville highly regarded. The four-star recruit was just outside of five-star status at Lancaster HIgh Schol in New York and was considered the No. 38 player nationally by ESPN. During her senior year, Francis averaged 32.0 points, 14.8 rebounds, 5.1 steals, 4.5 blocks and 3.9 assists and was a part of Team USA in 2024.

The season is not complete for Francis and her teammates. The Bulldogs (18-10) will be inside SEC Tournament play on Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. as they take on Florida in the first round in Greenville, S.C. The Bulldogs are still alive for postseason play, though the chances of making the NCAA Tournament have slipped during the four-game losing streak.