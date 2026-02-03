Madison Francis grabs SEC Freshman of the Week honor

Madison Francis is in the middle of one of the best freshmen seasons in Mississippi State women’s basketball history and the rest of college basketball is taking notice.

The Southeastern Conference has certainly been alerted as the first eight teams to play the Bulldogs have seen it firsthand. The league office saw what she did against Tennessee and Missouri this past weekend and followed through with an SEC Freshman of the Week honor.

In the two matchups, Francis filled up the stat sheet averaging 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game as the Bulldogs went 1-1 on the week. It started with a monster win on the road at No. 15 Tennessee as Francis’ defensive effort helped lead the charge in a 77-62 stunner over the team leading in the SEC standings.

Francis notched her sixth double-double of the season as she scored 12 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and added three blocked shots, three assists and one steal. She followed that up with 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. She also hit a career-high three 3-pointers in the 88-80 loss to Missouri.

The Lancaster, New York native earned her first ever Freshman of the Week honor with this selection and joined classmate Jaylah Lampley on the list. Francis is currently making the case for Freshman of the Year in the league as she’s averaged 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.5 assists a game. She leads the SEC in those blocks and is third nationally while also having 16games of double figure scoring coming in second among freshmen in the league and six double-doubles leading her class.

The Bulldogs (16-7, 3-6 SEC) are set to play their eighth top 25 opponent on Thursday night when they travel to No. 2 South Carolina. Francis and her team are continuing to try to build an NCAA Tournament resume. They are currently listed as a No. 9 seed in ESPN’s latest projections with a trip to No. 1 overall seed UConn.