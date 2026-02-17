Madison Francis earns second SEC Freshman of the Week honor

Madison Francis has been setting the SEC on fire during her freshman season on campus and the league is honoring her performance yet again.

For the second time in the last three weeks, Francis landed SEC Freshman of the Week honors after leading Mississippi State to back-to-back SEC wins. Francis averaged 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 assists getting State a home win against Georgia and win on the road at Arkansas. Francis also made 4-of-6 3-pointers.

Last Thursday, Francis put together 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as State was able to take down a tough Georgia team 85-71 inside Humphrey Coliseum. She followed that with another strong performance on Monday in a 76-67 win over Arkansas as she scored 13 points, had seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

The Lancaster, N.Y., native is having one of the best freshman seasons in school history. She’s already eighth in the record books for blocked shots in a season at 74 and that’s the second most by a freshman in MSU history. Her 2.8 blocks per game lead the SEC and are second nationally as well.

Francis averages 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game and she is expanding her play to become a more accurate shooter. While shooting just 28% from long range this year, Francis has made 57% over the course of the last five games (8-of-14). Prior to that, Francis has made just 7-of-40 (17%) 3-point shots on the year through the first 21 games.

The Bulldogs (18-8, 5-7 SEC) are hoping to take the SEC win streak to three games in a row as they ready for Florida on Thursday night. The two teams will tipoff at the Hump at 6:30 p.m. and the game will be on SEC Network +.