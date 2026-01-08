Rice safety Marcus Williams to transfer to Mississippi State

Mississippi State continued to add to its secondary out of the transfer portal on Wednesday night.

Following three commitments in two days for Corey Bell in the cornerback room, safeties coach Matt Barnes got his first commitment. Rice’s Marcus Williams would make the call for the Bulldogs after finishing up his visit in Starkville.

Williams will play his sixth season in 2026 thanks to having his 2024 season cut short with an injury. The Hoover, Ala. native spent five seasons with the Owls redshirting in 2021 and having just three games of action in ’24.

In his five years, he played in 32 games with 120 career tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, eight pass deflections, three forced fumbles and an interception. His best season came this year.

After making 48 tackles during his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons in 2022-23, Williams was set for a big senior year in ’24 but saw it end after just three games. This year, Williams bounced back in a big way with a career-high 67 tackles, 3.5 TFL, five pass breakups and a forced fumble. The 5’11, 200-pounder was strong in run support with a 92.1 PFF grade.

Williams played his high school football for Hoover and came out of the 2021 signing class as a three-star recruit with offers from Rice, Kansas, Troy, South Alabama and others.

He joins a list of eight transfers to this point as he is in a defensive backfield with corners Quentin Taylor (Iowa State), Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse) and Jamroc Grimsley (Florida). State has also picked up WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri), DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State), QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State) and OL Mario Nash.