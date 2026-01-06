Florida State offensive lineman Mario Nash commits to Mississippi State

Former Florida State transfer offensive lineman Mario Nash is returning to the Magnolia State to continue his college career. Nash is currently officially visiting Mississippi State and announced on social media Tuesday that he has committed to Mississippi State.

Nash was once committed to Mississippi State in the Class of 2025 before eventually signing with Florida State two Decembers ago. He was rated as the nation’s No. 58 offensive tackle in the Class of 2025.

Nash redshirted this past season as a true freshman at Florida State and entered the transfer portal over the weekend. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Nash played his prep career at Kemper County High School and is 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds. The offensive line is a major priority for head coach Jeff Lebby in this offseason and Nash becomes the first offensive lineman commitment from the transfer portal for the Bulldogs.

Overall, State now has four public commitments from the transfer portal. Nash joins Missouri receiver Marquis Johnson, Appalachian State quarterback AJ Swann and Florida State defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins.