Merry Christmas to our Maroon and White Daily family

Christmas is always one of my favorite times of the year and for several different reasons. First and foremost, it is because it is the celebration of the birth of my Savior, Jesus Christ. But it is also a time I cherish because I get some down time from work and more time with my family. I normally don’t get to personal on the messages boards but will break that trend today.

This year it means a bit more to me, also for different reasons. My daughter moved to Huntsville, Ala., in July to start her new job and Christmas Eve will be the first time I’ve seen her since she moved away. Definitely the longest I’ve gone without seeing my baby girl.

These days I have a different mindset about cherished times in my life. In February, it will mark one year since I had my kidney failure and my brush with death0. I never wish for anyone to go through a life-or-death situation. But I think it’s true what they say in that you have to experience something like that to have a different mindset about life.

I am still working my way back to get to where I was from a strength standpoint and it gets better every day, thanks to God. The mental part has been the most frustrating thing, especially in the months right after I experienced what I did. I wanted so bad to get back the flow of work and escape my issues through work. But it took longer than I wanted it to and that weighed on me, mentally.

Each night I do overnight dialysis and yes, that is a mental strain, too. I say all of this not to embrace pity or sympathy for myself and my situation. We all face obstacles in our lives and we all have hardships. But along with my family, you guys and girls here at Maroon and White Daily have helped me get through my issues more than you will ever realize.

Yes, it is a family we have here at Maroon and White Daily. A dysfunctional family at times, like most families, but still a family that I cherish each day. Good or bad, I am always eager to hit the message board every day. Our traffic is unreal on this site and obviously, that is 100% due to all of you.

I feel so blessed by God that I still have a job that I love and a place where I can talk sports with Mississippi State fans. I made the move to On3 over two years ago and as Robbie Faulk mentioned often, we took a leap of faith when we left 247Sports and I was with 247Sports for nearly 12 years.

What made that move easy was knowing the support we had from y’all, and knowing how y’all would keep the message boards popping. Sometimes I look back at the early days of my work career, which gives me a great appreciation for where we are now. In the early going at Bulldog Junction, I was happy just to see two or three new posts in a hour on the message board. These days, if I miss an hour on our message board, I am way behind and there’s been hundreds of posts that I have missed.

All in all, I have done my share of rambling in this column and when it could be summed up in really just two words. Thank you. Your prayers and support during my health issues have been so comforting to me and very humbling. It all makes me embrace Christmas a lot more this year and I am living proof that prayer works. So I hope every one of you have a blessed and Merry Christmas.