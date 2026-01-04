Missouri receiver Marquis Johnson becomes first transfer commitment for Mississippi State

During his time at Mississippi State, head coach Jeff Lebby has proven his offense provides a lot of opportunities for fast receivers. On Sunday, former Missouri transfer Marquis Johnson decided to take advantage of that and committed to Mississippi State.

The Texas native is still on his Mississippi State official visit after arriving on Saturday and becomes the first portal commitment for the Bulldogs this offseason. Mississippi State is losing Brenen Thompson at receiver and Thompson just set the single-season receiving record with 1,054 yards.

The 5-foot-11 and 190-pound Taylor spent three seasons at Missouri and has one season of remaining eligibility. This past season Johnson had 28 catches for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

In the 2024 season, Johnson totaled 25 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown. As a true freshman in 2023 he had 13 catches for 383 yards and three scores, averaging nearly 30 yards per reception. For his career he has 66 catches for 1,075 yards and six touchdowns.

Johnson is expected to enroll at Mississippi State next week and begin classes and offseason workouts later this month.