North Carolina offensive tackle Miles McVay signs with Mississippi State

Fixing the offensive line issues from last season has been a top priority for Mississippi State in the transfer portal. On Thursday, the Bulldogs took another needed step in that process with the addition of former North Carolina offensive tackle Miles McVay.

The East St. Louis, Ill., native told Maroon and White Daily that he has signed with Mississippi State and he becomes the seventh offensive lineman transfer added to the Bulldogs’ roster this month. All seven additions hail from Power 4 conferences and he joins Mario Nash (Florida State), Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State), LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas), DJ Chester (LSU), Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma) and Tyler Miller (LSU).

“My recruitment went as God intended to be and I learned a lot,” McVay told Maroon and White Daily. “I was in talks with several Big Ten and SEC schools but after evaluating everything I signed with Mississippi State. I’m a Bulldog and back in the SEC.”

The 6-foot-6 and 340-pound McVay spent his first two seasons of college at Alabama, which includes a redshirt season in 2022. He spent this past season at North Carolina where injuries limited McVay to eight games. He has played mostly left and right tackle in his college career thus far and has two seasons of remaining eligibility.

McVay officially visited Mississippi State on January 4th and it was his only official visit. Illinois was also a serious factor with McVay when he entered the transfer portal.

McVay is a former four-star prospect by Rivals in the Class of 2022. He was rated as the nation’s No. 12 interior lineman in that class although he has played offensive tackle in his stops at Alabama and North Carolina.