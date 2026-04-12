Tennessee downs State, 6-2, to clinch the series

Mississippi State continued its struggles on Saturday as Tennessee claimed a 6-2 victory to clinch the series. It marked State’s fifth straight loss in the SEC and the 10th straight loss to Tennessee.

State dropped to 26-9 overall and 7-7 in the SEC while Tennessee improved to 23-12 overall and 6-8 in the league.

Tennessse got rolling early again in the first and took a 1-0 lead off a Reese Chapman solo blast, his fourth homer of the season. The vols then added three more in the second off State starter Duke Stone, led by an RBI double from Levi Clark and a sacrifice fly by Garrett Wright.

State got on the board in the fifth with an RBI double from Ryder Woodson and then Gehrig Frei had a solo homer in the seventh, his sixth of the year, to cut the Tennessee lead to 5-2.

But as they’ve done all weekend, Tennessee kept expanding the lead. Jay Abernathy had an RBI double to give the Vols a 6-2 lead in the eighth inning.

For State, Stone (5-1) tossed 5.2 innings and allowed five runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Tennessee starting pitcher Tegan Kuhns (2-3) lasted six innings to get the win. He allowed just two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Brandon Arvidson pitched the last three innings to record his first save of the season.

The series finale is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.