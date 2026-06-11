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Mississippi State 2026 Football TV Windows Revealed

Mississippi State beat writer Colin Dammsby: Colin Damms54 minutes agoColintheshots95

Mississippi State’s football schedule for 2026 is a step closer to complete after the SEC announced television time windows for the remaining fixtures. The Bulldogs already knew the times and broadcast information for the first three games of the season and the Egg Bowl on Black Friday, but the rest of the schedule was unveiled on Wednesday.

Here’s what the schedule looks like now:

DateTimeAtOpponentLocation
Sep 5 (Sat)6:30 p.m.HomeULMStarkville
Sep 12 (Sat)2:30 p.m.AwayMinnesotaMinneapolis, Minn.
Sep 19 (Sat)3:15 p.m.AwaySouth CarolinaColumbia, S.C.
Sep 26 (Sat)Night Window (5-7 p.m.)HomeMissouriStarkville
Oct 3 (Sat)Early Window (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.)HomeAlabamaStarkville
Oct 17 (Sat)Early Window (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.)AwayLSUBaton Rouge, La.
Oct 24 (Sat)Flex Window (2:30 – 3:30 p.m.) or (5 – 7 p.m.)HomeOklahomaStarkville
Oct 31 (Sat)Night Window (5-7 p.m.)AwayTexasAustin, Texas
Nov 7 (Sat)Flex Window (2:30 – 3:30 p.m.) or (5 – 7 p.m.)HomeVanderbiltStarkville
Nov 14 (Sat)Early Window (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.)HomeAuburnStarkville
Nov 21 (Sat)12:00 p.m.HomeTennessee TechStarkville
Nov 27 (Fri)11 a.m.AwayOle MissOxford, Miss.

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