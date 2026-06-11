Mississippi State 2026 Football TV Windows Revealed
Mississippi State’s football schedule for 2026 is a step closer to complete after the SEC announced television time windows for the remaining fixtures. The Bulldogs already knew the times and broadcast information for the first three games of the season and the Egg Bowl on Black Friday, but the rest of the schedule was unveiled on Wednesday.
Here’s what the schedule looks like now:
|Date
|Time
|At
|Opponent
|Location
|Sep 5 (Sat)
|6:30 p.m.
|Home
|ULM
|Starkville
|Sep 12 (Sat)
|2:30 p.m.
|Away
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Sep 19 (Sat)
|3:15 p.m.
|Away
|South Carolina
|Columbia, S.C.
|Sep 26 (Sat)
|Night Window (5-7 p.m.)
|Home
|Missouri
|Starkville
|Oct 3 (Sat)
|Early Window (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
|Home
|Alabama
|Starkville
|Oct 17 (Sat)
|Early Window (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
|Away
|LSU
|Baton Rouge, La.
|Oct 24 (Sat)
|Flex Window (2:30 – 3:30 p.m.) or (5 – 7 p.m.)
|Home
|Oklahoma
|Starkville
|Oct 31 (Sat)
|Night Window (5-7 p.m.)
|Away
|Texas
|Austin, Texas
|Nov 7 (Sat)
|Flex Window (2:30 – 3:30 p.m.) or (5 – 7 p.m.)
|Home
|Vanderbilt
|Starkville
|Nov 14 (Sat)
|Early Window (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
|Home
|Auburn
|Starkville
|Nov 21 (Sat)
|12:00 p.m.
|Home
|Tennessee Tech
|Starkville
|Nov 27 (Fri)
|11 a.m.
|Away
|Ole Miss
|Oxford, Miss.