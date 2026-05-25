Starkville Regional set, Mississippi State hosts as No. 14 seed
Mississippi State baseball learned its fate for the NCAA Tournament on Monday morning. The Bulldogs (40,17, 16-14 SEC) enter the big dance as the No. 14 seed, and will play host to Lipscomb, Louisiana Lafayette and Cincinnati.
The Bulldogs learned that Starkville would host postseason baseball for the first time in five years on Sunday night, but had to wait for the seeding to learn which teams would make the trip to the Dudy Noble Field.
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The Bulldogs previously swept Lipscomb in a three-game series in Starkville. The nonconference matchup saw three strong wins, including a 26-0 run-rule victory for the team’s highest scoring performance of the season.
Should the Bulldogs advance, they’re paired with the Athens Regional, hosted by No. 3 national seed Georgia. UGA will welcome Boston College, Liberty and Long Island.