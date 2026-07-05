Mississippi State Aces make USA CNT

Two Mississippi State baseball players made the cut for Team USA Baseball on Sunday as the Collegiate National Team roster was finalized ahead of the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship in Taichung City, Taiwan.

Right hander Ryan McPherson and Tomas Valincius will both represent the United States at the tournament after making the final roster. Teammates Jack Bauer and Jacob Parker were also among the players who were invited to camp in Cary, North Carolina over the last two weeks.

McPherson made two starts for USA during training camp, and threw for 4.2 shutout innings, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts. This was McPherson’s third time throwing for Team USA, having joined the team for games in Japan as part of the U15 team in 2021.

Valincius had similar success. He threw 4.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. He and McPherson were both invited to camp last summer.

The tournament will take place from July 11-15 and will feature collegiate players representing China, Japan and Taiwan as well as the United States.