Mississippi State adds Forward Ashton Magee as late Transfer

Mississippi State has another transfer portal addition late in the process for Chris Jans’ men’s basketball rebuild. The Bulldogs added Southern transfer forward Ashton Magee on Saturday, as reported by Pete Nakos.

BREAKING: Southern transfer forward Ashton Magee has signed with Mississippi State, @PeteNakos reports🐶https://t.co/DPpwUanDsI pic.twitter.com/xV3CwG6YGD — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) May 16, 2026

The 6-7 forward spent his freshman season with Southern University and has three years of eligibility remaining. A native of Laurel, MS, Magee played in 31 games as a freshman with 350 minutes on the court. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Magee is the sixth transfer portal addition for the Bulldogs, joining ND Okafor, Thomas Bassong, TJ Simpkins, Kendyl Sanders and RJ Johnson.