Alabama rains 3s and routs Mississippi State, 100-75

Mississippi State has defended the 3 pointer relatively well this season. But that was far from the case on Wednesday at Alabama. The 17th-ranked Crimson Tide drilled 22 three-pointers to roll to an easy, 100-75, victory in Tuscaloosa.

With the loss, State fell to 13-15 overall and 5-10 in the SEC. Alabama kept its SEC regular-season championship hopes alive and moved to 21-7 and 11-4. It was also the seventh straight win for Alabama.

“Hats off to them and how they played, especially the first 20 minutes of the basketball game,” head coach Chris Jans said afterwards. “They got off to a terrific start. When you are on the road and y lu are playing a team that has the weapons that Alabama has and plays the style Alabama has, that is certainly not what you envisioned.

“It was definitely a buzzsaw and I don’t know I’ve ever been involved in a game where the other team had 16 threes and only four twos in the first 20 minutes.”

Trailing by 30 at halftime, State’s play got a little better in the second half. The Bulldogs had a 17-2 run at one point in the second half but did not get any closer than 19 points the rest of the way.

Achor Achor tied his season high with 18 points to lead State in scoring. King Grace tied a career high with 13 points while Josh Hubbard added 11 points. Jamarion Davis-Fleming had a game-high 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Amari Allen had 23 points to lead the Tide and Latrell Wrightsell had 18 points. Adan Holloway had 16 and 10 assist while Aiden Sherrell and Taylor Bowen finished in double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

For the game, State shot just 38% from the field and made 15 of 41 beyond the 3 point arc, which tied a season-high for State in 3 pointers made. The Bulldog hit just 6 of 12 from the foul line and had 12 turnovers. The Tide shot 48% from the floor and made 22 of 50 from 3 point territory. Alabama was 10 of 13 at the foul line, had 13 turnovers and won the rebounding battle, 48-36.

“I am glad we continued to play hard,” added Jans. “But I would expect them to continue to play hard. We dug such a deep hole and it was a big lead to try to overcome. When they got the technical foul and had the ball but didn’t come up with anything. We could’ve cut the 13 and made them think about it a little bit.”

Alabama started draining 3s from the very start and had five 3 pointers in the first five minutes to storm to an early 15-5 lead. The Tide kept firing away from deep the rest of the half and set a school record with 16 three pointers in the first half. Once the dust settled, the Tide held a comfortable, 63-33, advantage at halftime.

State shot just 32.4% in the opening half and made 8 of 22 beyond the arc. The Bulldogs were 1 of 4 at the foul line and had seven first-half turnovers. Meanwhile, Alabama shot 58.8% in the first half and made a blistering 16 of 27 from 3 point range. Alabama was 7 of 9 at the charity stripe, had seven turnovers and outrebounded State, 26-15.

Up Next



Mississippi State returns home Saturday to face a rematch with Missouri. Tipoff is set for noon at Humphrey Coliseum and the game is televised by the SEC Network. Missouri won the previous meeting this season with an 84-79 decision in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers are 19-9 overall and 9-6 in the SEC after Tuesday’s win over No. 22 Tennessee.