New faces have a ball as No. 4 Diamond Dawgs run rule Alcorn

Brian O’Connor had a major shakeup in the starting lineup for Mississippi State Wednesday night on Wednesday and it still didn’t slow down the offense.

With three first-time starters and five different starters from Tuesday night’s win over Troy, the No. 4 Diamond Dawgs started scoring early and didn’t stop. It made for a short night at Dudy Noble Field as MSU won 19-0 over Alcorn State in just seven innings.

The Diamond Dawgs showed off the tremendous depth that the staff has accumulated as regular starters Noah Sullivan and Reed Stallman were out with minor injuries and starting short stop Ryder Woodson and left fielder James Nunallee sat.

In their place, Drew Wyers and Peter Mershon made their Bulldog debuts and Andrew Raymond got his first start behind the plate. They all had multiple hits.

“What you start to do is create some real depth and get into some better lineup construction as we start to pile up the games,” O’Connor said of the lineup shuffling. “It’s a great problem to have. You keep guys fresh and ready and also; there’s nothing wrong with a little bit of pressure. There’s nothing wrong with somebody nipping at your heels a little bit like ‘hey, I want to play too.’ It raises your game up and everybody’s level up a little bit. That’s a good thing.”

Offense builds lead, pitching dominates

Through the first three innings, the Bulldogs scored four or more runs each frame. It began in the first when Blake Bevis had three of the four runs off his bat when he hit his first Bulldog home run to left field to make it 4-0.

Five runs came across in the second as a wild pitch scored the first and then Bevis singled home two runs, Mershon got his first career RBI on a single and then a wild pitch made it 9-0. Four more runs scored in the third on an RBI single from Vytas Valincius and a single from Raymond.

It was a quiet fourth and fifth inning for State as the Bulldogs didn’t score in the fourth and had just a sac fly from Mershon in the fifth. The wheels would come off again for Alcorn in the sixth frame though as the Bulldogs sent 11 batters to the plate with four walks, three hits and a hit batter. The big hits were RBI singles from Chone James, Wyers and Bevis and a sac fly from Mershon to score five more.

Wyers and Mershon had big debuts for the Bulldogs as Wyers finished 4-for-4 with four runs scored, an RBI and a walk and the freshman Mershon was 2-for-3 with four RBI in his first game as a Bulldog. Bevis was 2-for-3 with six RBI as he hit his first home run with State and Raymond started his first game and was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Valincius finished 1-for-1 but walked three times and drove in two runs a night after going 3-for-3 for the Bulldogs against Troy.

“I just need to stay ready and whatever the team needs, I’ll do,” Valincius said. “I’m 23 and I don’t know how many at bats I have left. I’m not going to waste any at bats and just go after it. We trust coach in whatever he thinks and we’re just going to go out there and win.”

On the mound, State dominated the Braves. Tyler Pitzer started the game and went 2.0 innings with the only hit of the day surrendered, no walks and three strikeouts. Freshmen Maddox Miller and Parker Rhodes dazzled with no hits or runs between them in an inning each and they struck out five batters with a walk. Jackson Logar, Dane Burns and Tanner Beliveau all pitched an inning as well and didn’t allow a hit or a run with six strikeouts.

“That was the Tyler Pitzer we saw in the fall. He’s going to do some really valuable pitching for us so that was great to see him get us off to a great start,” O’Connor said. “It was really great to see those three freshmen – Miller, Beliveau and Parker Rhodes. All three of those guys are extremely talented. They’ve got great arms. Not only are they going to help us this year, they’re going to help us in this uniform for many years to come. We’re excited about all three of them. Just to get them in tonight for their opportunity and the way they pitched tonight you’ll see them with a little bit more frequency.”

MSU’s offense walked 12 times as a group while the pitchers walked two batters and struck out 14.

The Bulldogs are now set to host a three-game series inside Dudy Noble this weekend as they welcome in Delaware beginning Friday. First pitch in game one is set for 4 p.m. with game two on Saturday set for 1 p.m. and Sunday’s game three at 11 a.m.