Mississippi State All-American Honors Roll In

Mississippi State baseball is up to four All-Americans for the 2026 season.

The Diamond Dawgs picked up selections for three players from two different publications on Wednesday. Ace Reese and Tomas Valincius both picked up First and Second Team selections, respectively, from Perfect Game. Tico was then named First Team with Reese Second Team by the National College Baseball Writers’ Association, who also selected Noah Sullivan for the Third Team.

Valincius was a weekend starter from wire-to-wire for Mississippi State, and took over as the Game One starter when Ryan McPherson went down with a mild forearm strain in March. He posted a strong 11-2 record from 16 starts with a 3.50 earned run average and 134 strikeouts.

Reese, a projected first-round pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, led the Bulldogs at the plate in 2026. He became just the third Bulldog to hit more than 20 home runs in back-to-back seasons, hitting a final tally of 24. The deep ball was complemented by a batting average of .336, 23 doubles and 74 RBI.

Though the season is over for him, Reese currently leads the SEC in doubles and is tied for the eighth-most in a single season at MSU. He was the only Bulldog to start all 62 games last season.

Noah Sullivan had an excellent season at the plate as well. He started 54 games as a designated hitter and three at first base, and posted a .342 average with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 46 RBI. His .451 on-base percentage was the best on the team, and his career average of .463 is the third best in program history.

The trio joined Jacob Parker on the list of All-Americans, who was selected to the Freshman All-American list by Perfect Game on Tuesday. Parker and Valincius will both be major pieces for the Bulldogs next year, with the latter projected as a potential first-rounder when he becomes draft eligible in 2027. Reese is eligible for the draft this summer, and Noah Sullivan is out of eligibility after his graduate senior season.