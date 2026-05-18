Seven Bulldogs earn All-SEC Honors

Seven Mississippi State baseball players were recognized for the regular season campaign by the SEC All-Conference and Freshmen teams on Monday.

The Bulldogs had three players make the All-SEC First Team, with Tomas Valincius named as a starting pitcher, Ace Reese at third base and Noah Sullivan as a designated hitter/utility player.

Reese earned All-SEC recognition last season as a First Teamer, while Sullivan was a preseason All-SEC pick. Reese was the only Bulldog to start in every game in 2026, and led the conference with 21 doubles. He finished third in home runs with 20, and is tied for the 2nd-most in SEC play with 12.

Valincius was an All-ACC Freshman recipient a year ago at Virginia, and made All-SEC First Team in his first full season as a starting pitcher. He also won the Boo Ferriss Trophy for the top collegiate baseball player in Mississippi on Monday.

The Bulldogs had two players on the All-SEC Second Team, with Bryce Chance in the outfield and Ben Davis selected as a relief pitcher.

Jacob Parker and Jack Bauer both made the All-SEC freshmen team. Parker may be in contention for Freshman of the Year awards after a breakout campaign in which he recorded a .326 average at the plate, 50 RBI and 13 home runs. Bauer was a midseason bloomer for the Bulldogs, pitching in 13 games with 30 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched. 20 of his strikeouts came in SEC play.