Mississippi State announces $1 million contribution to State Excellence Fund

Mississippi State Athletics announced a contribution of $1,000,000 made by donors Ray and Deborah Dillon to the department, the latest from longtime contributors.

Ray Dillon graduated from Mississippi State in 1977 with a degree in chemical engineering, and Deborah graduated the following year with a degree in medical technology. Ray worked as an engineer in Arkansas before becoming Vice President of Mill perations for the Crown Zellerbach Company, and eventually CEO of Deltic Timber. Deborah worked at various hospitals in Louisiana before the couple retired to Little Rock, Arkansas.

Together, they’ve been recognized as top donors to the Bulldog Club for several years.

“Mississippi State is near and dear to our hearts, and it’s always our desire to see us competing at the highest level,” Ray and Deborah said in a university press release. “We want to do all we can to help bring success to our great university. So many wonderful things are happening at MSU, and we’re excited to help that continue.”

“We’re so grateful for Ray and Deborah,” Athletic Director Zac Selmon added. “Their love for Mississippi State is evident, and we can’t say, ‘Thank you’ enough for this selfless gift that will help us keep pushing forward and reaching new heights at State. Ray and Deborah are not only generous supporters of our community, institution and state, they are great friends to me and my family and trusted partners who care deeply for Mississippi State and have been running shoulder to shoulder with us in advancing Mississippi State Athletics forward from day one.”

Around this time last year, the department announced a record-breaking fiscal year for fundraising at $84.6 million. It was a focus of Selmon’s tenure after taking over in 2023 and helped the Bulldogs keep pace in athletics as spending skyrocketed across the board for Power 4 programs. The 2025 financial report saw the Bulldogs hit an all-time revenue of $164,684,369, just eclipsing the total expenses at $164,482,616.