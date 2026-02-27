No. 4 Diamond Dawgs breakthrough in middle innings for 8-4 win over Arizona State

ARLINGTON, Texas – As the Amegy College Baseball Series got kicked off on Friday morning, both Arizona State and Mississippi State would treat fans to a pitcher’s duel.

The Sun Devils’ lefty ace Cole Carlon had been dominant in his first two starts this year and MSU’s righty Ryan McPherson had likewise been strong. For the better part of four innings the two pitchers dominated, but the Bulldog bats would come alive.

A two-out RBI single from Bryce Chance in the fifth broke the ice and State would score seven runs over the next two frames. Pitching and defense held its ground the rest of the way against a good ASU lineup and the Bulldogs won 8-4.

“Just really proud of our club,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “Those first four innings was a real pitcher’s duel, and we were having a tough time with their lefthanded starter. He’s got really good stuff and had us tied up a little bit. We certainly got to their bullpen and put some pinch hitters in there. A total collective effort.”

Bats come alive in fifth inning for Bulldogs

Neither McPherson nor Carlon would budge through four innings of play. McPherson went through the first nine in the lineup without a single base runner and didn’t surrender a hit until the fourth. Carlon’s first hit came against him when Blake Bevis singled up the middle in the fifth.

That base hit would serve as the first hit of the day but it would flip the game quickly. With runners at first and second and two out, Bryce Chance would come through with an RBI single that got State on the scoreboard and cramps for Carlon would send him packing early.

As right hander Josh Butler came into the ball game, O’Connor would make a change in the lineup and bring in pinch hitter Gehrig Frei. The senior wasted no time and demolished a pitch for a three-run home run that would break the game open at 4-0.

“Obviously, runners in scoring position, you don’t want to do too much,” Frei said of the at bat. “He left (the pitch) up, and I saw it was a good pitch to hit. I just come to work prepared every day because you have to be ready every single day.”

ASU would get on the board in the top of the sixth with a run, but the Bulldogs would come right back in the bottom of the frame. Some pressure from the State offense put Chone James in a spot to deliver a two-run single and Reed Stallman followed with a pinch hit RBI into right field for the 6-1 lead.

The Bulldogs got one more in the eighth inning as Aidan Teel hit a solo shot to right field and that lead was healthy enough to overcome two solo home runs in the ninth from the Sun Devils.

While McPherson labored in the latter part of his outing, it was a tough effort from the sophomore righty. He gutted through his final two innings and pitched 7.0 frames scattering four hits with three walks and one run while striking out five. It was the longest outing of his career for the second-straight week.

“I felt good,” McPherson said. “Felt really good with my fastball command, my changeup and other offspeeds. Just really trusted my defense out there and was able to pitch how I wanted to and they would be behind me.”

Behind McPherson, the freshman left hander Maddox Miller preserved the bullpen for State for the next two games. He gave up three hits and three runs in his 2.0 innings, but walked no one and struck out three batters.

“Obviously, we have a lot of confidence in him because we put him in with a lead against a really good ball club,” O’Connor said. “He’ll learn. He gave up a couple of home runs there but he’s a young kid that’s certainly really talented. The changeup is elite and he’s got a very good fastball. Today is a really good growth opportunity for him. But we have a full bullpen going into (Saturday).”

Offensively, the Bulldogs had seven hits from seven different players. Frei led the way with his three runs on the home run and James added two RBI on his hit. Noah Sullivan had two walks and was 2-for-2 on stolen bases.

With one game down, State (10-0) now prepares for game two of the weekend in Arlington. Saturday will bring a matchup with ACC foe Virginia Tech as the undefeated Diamond Dawgs will throw Tomas Valincius out at 3 p.m.

The game can be seen with a subscription on the FloSports app.