Arkansas walks off State 5-4 in heartbreaking series opener

Southeastern Conference play began on Friday night and No. 3 Mississippi State was put to the test right away on the road in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Diamond Dawgs were taking on a No. 3 Arkansas team that had one of the best pitching staffs in the country against State’s vaunted offense. While State’s hitters found their way on base, big hits were scarce. One would tie the game with one out to spare in the ninth inning, but the Razorbacks would get the last laugh.

Freshman Maddox Miller came in and threw a 3-2 pitch that would be driven out of the yard delivering a walkoff home run from TJ Pompey for the 5-4 win. State pitching gave up just seven hits across the nine innings, but Arkansas made them count.

“Obviously, we wanted to find a way to win that ball game, but trailing from behind pretty much the whole game. There were a number of guys that really stepped up and got some big, clutch hits and some guys that got some tough outs,” head coach Brian O’Connor said on postgame radio. “It’s a tough loss. This is why, playing on the road, you’ve got to be a little bit better, a little bit tougher. You leave the game in the hands of the home team at the end and sometimes this happens.”

Bulldogs squander opportunities on the bases

While the Razorbacks got the big hits, State left a lot of opportunities on the bases. The Bulldogs had 12 runners stranded including five in Ace Reese’s final two at bats. Those two at bats would be huge in the grand scheme.

State missed an opportunity early in the game as the first three batters reached. The first to reach was Aidan Teel who would single in his first at bat back after five missed ball games. Teel would immediately get thrown out trying to steal second and it would prove to be a big missed opportunity with Reed Stallman and Gehrig Frei leaving the runners stranded with strikeouts.

The Razorbacks got an early lead after two hits led off the first and a run came around to score on a groundout. Another groundout in the third inning off of Ryan McPherson would score another run to make it 2-0, but the Bulldogs would finally get things going in the middle inning.

As the bottom of the order delivered hits with Jacob Parker and Bryce Chance, Reese came through with an RBI single and Stallman delivered a bases loaded sac fly to tie things up. The Bulldogs couldn’t do enough to shut things down from there.

An error from Ryder Woodson opened the door for a third RBI groundout as Arkansas got the lead back. Zack Stewart hit a monster home run the next inning and the deficit was back to two runs at 4-2.

State missed two big chances with two outs in the sixth and eighth innings. A one-out hit from Andrew Raymond and a double with two down for Chance gave way to Teel walking to load the bases. Reese would fly out and leave them loaded. Chance and Teel came through again with two outs as they each had hits in the eighth, but Reese grounded out this time leaving two more on the bases.

The Bulldogs did show signs of life in the ninth. Drew Wyers pinch hit with two down and, on a 1-2 count, he was hit by pitch on the foot. Woodson would deliver in a big way after that hitting a two-run home run to left to tie the game at 4-4. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs again couldn’t deliver the shutdown inning needed as the freshman Miller gave up a solo shot in the first at bat of the inning to end the game.

“My heart breaks for Maddox Miller. He earned that opportunity to pitch in that inning,” O’Connor said. “Tie ball game, it’s tough to go to Ben Davis on the road when you know you’re staring at two games (Saturday) in a doubleheader. Maddox has done such a great job for us. He’ll pick himself back up and do a better job tomorrow.”

McPherson started the game and battled through his 6.0 innings giving up five hits, four runs, three earned runs, zero walks and eight strikeouts. Jack Gleason, Dane Burns and Braden Booth combined to pitch 2.0 scoreless innings with Gleason striking out two in his seventh inning. Miller (1-2) got the loss with his home run.

The Bulldog pitchers struck out 10 batters and walked just one.

At the plate, the Bulldogs outhit the Hogs 11-7 and had three hits each from the top of the order and the very bottom. Teel and Chance finished 3-for-4 with Chance delivering a double. Parker was 2-for-3 in his first SEC start and Woodson had two RBI.

It was a tough loss for State (15-3, 0-1 SEC), but the Bulldogs have to have a quick turnaround. Games two and three are both coming on Saturday as a doubleheader begins at 1 p.m. The Bulldogs will throw Tomas Valincius for game two and Duke Stone for game three.

“I told them they’ve got to shake it. This is SEC baseball and it’s going to be a dog fight every day and every night,” O’Connor said. “You’ve got to pin your shoulders back, stick your chest out and be ready for the next one because you never know which one throughout the 30 games is going to make the difference. We have that opportunity tomorrow.”