No. 3 Diamond Dawgs squander series with No. 5 Arkansas in 7-3 finale

For the second-straight game, Mississippi State jumped on Arkansas starting pitching and the Diamond Dawgs could smell a top 5 SEC series win in Fayetteville.

A 3-0 lead could never be expanded, however, and State’s defense would allow a struggling Razorback offense to climb back in the game. After the game was tied up in the sixth inning, Arkansas grabbed the momentum from its pitching staff and got a late implosion from State to take the series, 7-3.

The Bulldogs had delivered some big two-out hits in the first game of the doubleheader and they chased starter Hunter Dietz relatively early as they built a lead. Colin Fisher followed with a shaky second inning as the Bulldogs strung together some big hits and built a 3-0 lead for the second game in a row.

But Fisher would settle in and get some momentum back in the dugout. In the third inning, the game would begin to turn the home team’s way.

A bizarre hit off the wall in right was initially called a two-run home run, but review brought the runs back and had Arkansas with two in scoring position and one out. After Duke Stone recorded a strikeout, he got Ryder Helfrick swinging but the ball got away from catcher Chone James to score a run. A passed ball followed and another gifted run cut the lead to 3-2.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Stone couldn’t get out of it unscathed and Helfrick would come through with an RBI single that would tie things up at 3-3.

8th Inning implosion gives game away for Bulldogs

Arkansas’ pitching staff ran through State from there with the bullpen shutting the offense down. It put the pressure on the Bulldogs on the mound and in the field and State couldn’t handle it.

In the eighth inning, Tyler Pitzer walked the leadoff man and that runner got down to second on a steal with one out. A single into the outfield by Malika Niu was bobbled by James Nunnallee and the run scored to give the Razorbacks the lead at 4-3.

State would fall apart the rest of the inning with walks and an error by Ace Reese aiding a three-run frame for the Razorbacks to put the game out of reach.

It was an afternoon to forget for pitching coach Justin Parker and O’Connor’s defense. Stone had a tough-luck start as the defensive miscues behind the plate cost him a gem. He threw 4.2 innings, gave up five hits, three runs and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Behind him, the bullpen was hit or miss. Maddox Webb had a strong 1.1 inning of relief where he retired all five batters he faced with two strikeouts and Charlie Foster left clean recording two outs with a walk and strikeout against him.

Tyler Pitzer and Chris Billingsley could not keep the game where it was. Pitzer pitched 0.2 inning with one hit, one walk and two runs while striking out a batter and Billingsely recorded just one out as he walked three batters, gave up a hit and two unearned runs. The defense behind them struggled as well with Nunnallee misplaying a ball in the outfield on a single and Reese having a two-out error.

State had just six hits in the ball game as Arkansas shut down the lineup after the second inning. The Bulldogs had 12 strikeouts as a team. The four pitches out of the bullpen for the Razorbacks threw a combined 4.1 innings with just two hits allowed, no runs, one walk and five strikeouts.

After the loss, the Bulldogs (16-4, 1-2 SEC) have now dropped six-straight series to the Razorbacks dating back to 2019 and they’re 4-14 during that time frame. State has not won a series in Fayetteville since 2007.

The Bulldogs will try to rebound this week starting with a midweek matchup with Jackson State on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. This weekend, State hosts Vanderbilt for a three-game set at Dudy Noble Field beginning with a 7 p.m. first pitch on Friday night. They’ll play under the lights at 6 p.m. on Saturday and wrap the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.