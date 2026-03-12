Top 5 showdown begins SEC play as State heads to Arkansas

Before Southeastern Conference play has seen its first pitch, there have been plenty of shockwaves sent through college baseball’s best conference this season.

Through non-conference play, all but three teams in the league have lost to unranked opponents. Mississippi State is one of those teams still unbeaten to those outside the top 25 with the No. 3 Diamond Dawgs (15-2) losing a neutral site game to No. 1 UCLA and a road game at No. 7 Southern Miss each by one run.

Undefeated No. 1 Texas (16-0) and No. 22 Texas A&M (15-1) are also unbeaten against teams outside the top 25 and the top 10. Vanderbilt sits at the bottom of the conference with seven losses to this point and Florida, Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas have had head-scratching losses.

It’s why Tuesday’s matchup with Tulane earlier this week was so big for the Bulldogs. As SEC play begins this weekend on a road at No. 5 Arkansas, a loss to the Green Wave would be a gut punch for State. After trailing 7-2 in Biloxi, an eight-run seventh inning would show that this Bulldog team is built differently and State won 11-7.

“Just very glad that we found a way against a really good ball club. I’d have to say that’s the biggest win of the year for us,” first-year head coach Brian O’Connor said. “This team just doesn’t go away. They have belief throughout the entire game and that showed again (Tuesday).”

Bulldog roster’s camaraderie fueling them when adversity strikes

The Bulldogs certainly left a couple of winnable games against top 10 teams out on the line earlier this year, but those losses will happen. How the Bulldogs bounce back from adversity will be what defines them later this year.

Since losing back-to-back games to the Bruins and the Golden Eagles, State has scored eight or more runs in the last four games heading into conference play. The team has now scored at least 10 runs in seven games with six or more runs scored in all 17 games this season – a new school record.

The relentless offensive approach with a roster full of depth and talent positionally has been a big help. It’s also a team that has grown close over the last few months building a bond that exists through the mutual determination of winning a title.

“I’m not really surprised at all,” starting pitcher Duke Stone said. “I was talking to coach Mike Roberts about it and he said they took a lot of pride in the offseason of building a team that not only has the talent but are good people at heart. We all bond really well, and they did a great job of bringing in guys. There’s not one guy that’s a problem on the team.”

State’s offense has been an absolute chore to get through this season. The Diamond Dawgs have a team batting average of .354 which leads the SEC, and they’ve produced 50 doubles and 28 home runs while slugging nearly .600 as a team and stealing 32 bases on the year.

Four regular starters are batting over .390 led by Reed Stallman’s breakthrough season. The senior is batting .457 with four doubles and three home runs while Bryce Chance has a .422 batting average with five doubles. Ace Reese is at .397 and has blasted 10 doubles and five home runs with five more coming off the bat of Noah Sullivan and his .391 batting average.

That lineup will face, perhaps, the toughest pitching staff to date at Arkansas this weekend. The No. 5 Razorbacks have a strong starting rotation and some depth and talent galore in the bullpen. The Bulldog starters have been strong in their own right as Ryan McPherson, Tomas Valincius and Stone make a serious trio looking to prove something this weekend.

“We’ve just got to pound the strike zone,” Stone said. “Sunday is a big day so just come out there and throw strikes. It’s conference play, but we’ve played some good teams in non-conference.”

It’s best on best this weekend with Arkansas’ pitching against one of the best lineups in the country. Somewhere along the way, the other side for each team will have to pull its own weight to win the series and get one team out in front of most of the pack in the SEC.

For O’Connor, a series like this is exactly why he signed up to come to Starkville.

“This is why players come and play or coach in the SEC. It’s the best of the best and you’ve got to be ready every night. Certainly, that will start on Friday night against Arkansas who has a really great club. We’re looking forward to getting this SEC season underway.”

The series begins on Friday night at 6 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium. The teams will reconvene on Saturday at 1 p.m. on SEC Network with a Sunday finale at 2 p.m.