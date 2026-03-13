State and Arkansas set to cap series with doubleheader on Saturday

With weather expected to impact the latter part of the weekend in Fayetteville, Ark., the series between Mississippi State and Arkansas will now end a day early.

Two top five teams converge at Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend as the No. 3 Diamond Dawgs take on the No. 3 Razorbacks. Game one of the series is on Friday night at 6 p.m., but the next two will be played in a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.

It’s expected to be a wild turn of weather events over the next couple of days. Saturday calls for a high of 73 degrees but a nasty cold front is set to bring in temperatures in the 20s on Sunday with winter weather expected in the area. The Bulldogs will be long gone at that point with the series complete.

It’s important start to the SEC schedule for the Diamond Dawgs (15-2). After rolling through the non-conference portion of the schedule relatively unscathed, State has a chance to have a statement weekend taking on an Arkansas team with high expectations.

The Bulldogs’ only losses to this point in the season came against No. 1 UCLA (8-7) and No. 7 Southern Miss (7-6) in back-to-back games over the last couple of weeks. Coming into this weekend’s slate of games, the Bulldogs have won four in a row with a series sweep over Lipscomb and a midweek win in Biloxi over Tulane.

State boasts one of the SEC’s top offense to this point as they lead the league in batting average (.354) and doubles (50), sit second in hits (205) are third in runs (187), fourth in OBP% (.487) and stolen bases (32) and are fifth in SLG% (.731).

State is slated to start LHP Tomas Valincius on the mound for game two of the series at 1 p.m. on Saturday with RHP Duke Stone set to pitch game three to follow.