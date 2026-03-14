Valincius' strong start, Reese's big hits even series for State at Arkansas

A game after Mississippi State left 12 runners on base and were walked off in a 5-4 ball game against Arkansas, the Diamond Dawgs brought the big hits in game two.

Ace Reese delivered two huge hits with two outs and Tomas Valincius would deliver a gem of a game for the 7-2 win over the No. 5 Razorbacks. The victory knotted the series at a game a piece as the No. 3 Bulldogs are searching for a series win to start SEC play.

Reese had two opportunities on Friday night to come through with big hits and left five runners stranded. On Saturday, he brought them all in during those moments.

In a game where both pitchers were in command the first time through the order, Arkansas’ Hunter Dietz would blink. With two outs in the third frame, Dietz walked Bryce Chance and Aidan Teel and it set up a big moment for Reese.

The junior third baseman delivered in a big way as he opened up the scoring with a three-run home run in the bullpen in left field. Reese came back in the fifth inning after two-out singles from Chance and Teel and delivered again with a two-run double in the right center gap and it was 5-0.

After another two-out RBI as Kevin Milewski singled up Ryder Woodson in the sixth, Valincius (4-0) continued to close strong.

The sophomore left hander threw 7.0 innings in the game with just two hits, two walks and no runs surrendered while striking out seven batters. He didn’t have a single inning where he had more than one player on the base paths and no runner made it beyond second base. He ended his performance with a strikeout swinging and left State with a 7-0 lead.

Ben Davis came out of the bullpen and struggled. The senior pitched the final 2.0 innings but had four hits and two runs as the Razorbacks squared him up for some big hits in the eighth. He did buckle down in the ninth and worked around a one-out single for the last two outs. Davis finished with four strikeouts in the game.

After the Bulldogs had a streak of 17-straight games with six more runs end with the loss on Friday, they went back over the mark on Saturday afternoon. State had eight hits in the game led by Reese’s 2-for-5 performance with five RBI, a double and home run. Teel and Chance each walked twice and had a hit in the win.

State (16-3, 1-1 SEC) will now lock in and try to get a series win in the opener of conference play. The two teams will meet again at 4:40 on Saturday to complete the doubleheader and the series. A win would mark the first series win for State at Arkansas since 2007.