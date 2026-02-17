Bulldogs get hot from distance in 75-66 win at Arkansas

Despite the fact that Arkansas was winless in SEC play this season, Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell doesn’t take any conference wins for granted.

The Bulldogs had some ups and downs in Monday night’s matchup in Fayetteville, but the 3-pointer was a great equalizer. Behind a season-high in makes from beyond the arc, the Bulldogs went on the road and notched another conference victory with a 75-66 win.

A 13-0 start to the game set the tone on Monday as the Bulldogs rarely saw the lead get below double digits the rest of the way. State had an 18-10 advantage after a quarter and a 37-24 lead at the break.

State pushed that lead all the way out to 21 points at 49-28 with 6:40 remaining in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs struggled to keep it there because of turnovers. Arkansas was able to cut the lead to 46-36 going into the fourth quarter, but could only get it as close as nine points in the final minutes.

The Bulldogs had one of their better shooting performances of the season from long range as they were 14-of-32 (44%) from three and 27-of-60 (45%) from the field in the game. MSU was 7-of-10 from the foul line.

State outrebounded Arkansas 45-30 and had 18 assists, but turnovers would allow Arkansas to at least stay within striking distance. 22 turnovers came State’s way and Arkansas scored 19 points off of those turnovers with 23 fast break points in the game. The Razorbacks had 15 steals in the loss to State.

“As a head coach, I’m embarrassed. 22 turnovers? I’m absolutely upset,” Purcell said. “22 turnovers for how hard we worked, just sloppy and unacceptable. Especially for March when we’re trying to play our best basketball, that can’t happen. I’ve got to make sure we reach our potential and that ain’t going to cut it.”

Jaylah Lampley had a team-high 16 points in the win as she started for the second-straight game. The freshman was 3-of-5 from three and had nine rebounds as she narrowly missed a double-double.

Favour Nwaedozi had 13 points and 10 rebounds to notch her double-double while Madison Francis had 13 points and seven rebounds hitting 3-of-5 of her threes. Trayanna Crisp finished 3-of-8 from three but had 11 points.

State (18-8, 5-7) has won back-to-back games and is pushing closer to trying to lock in an NCAA Tournament berth. The team will come back home to Starkville on Thursday to take on Florida at 6:30 p.m.

“Play to the standard,” Purcell said. “Play to Mississippi State basketball so we can get to where we want to be come March.”