Mississippi State Baseball: Athens Super Regional Date Set
The next round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament is set after an eventful (to say the least) Regional Tournament round.
Two schools that didn’t face much trouble in the opening weekend were Mississippi State and SEC Champions Georgia. The two sets of Bulldogs will do battle again in the postseason for the Super Regional round in Athens this weekend.
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The NCAA announced the dates and times for the Supers on Tuesday morning, and assigned a Saturday-Monday slot for MSU and UGA.
The early start times on Saturday and Sunday will both be featured on ESPN.
Mississippi State and Georgia have played four times already this year, with UGA taking wins in all four contests. The Bulldogs were swept in Starkville during the regular season and won 5-3 at the SEC Tournament in Hoover. UGA were undisputed conference champions in both the regular season and the conference tournament.