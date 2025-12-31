State tipping off January gauntlet as SEC play begins at home vs. Auburn

For a second-straight season, Sam Purcell carries his Mississippi State women’s basketball team into SEC play at 13-1.

The Bulldogs were dominant through the first part of the schedule with the team’s only loss coming on the road against a top 25 undefeated Texas Tech team. Purcell hit 100 points three times and are 10-0 inside Humphrey Coliseum.

Despite the impressive point totals and wins, however, the schedule that State has played won’t hold a candle to what’s on the way as the calendar has turned to January. That begins with an Auburn team that is coached by first-year head man Larry Vickers who came in from Norfolk State.

The Tigers (11-3) have challenged themselves in some ball games. The team got a win over California and had close losses to Oregon, Syracuse and Seton Hall. Purcell is expecting strong defensive intensity to be brought by Vickers’ squad.

“They’re one of the best defensive teams in the country. This is going to be an ugly game in a good way,” Purcell said of Auburn. “They want this thing 60-50. They run a ¾ stall place that stalls the clock. Their stats are very impressive. If you’re sloppy with the ball, you’re in trouble.

“The biggest compliment I’ll give them is their transition. Their ability to get stops on the defensive end really allows them to get open. They’ve got some phenomenal athletes and will be some of the best athletes we’ve played to this part.”

Like a lot of teams in college basketball, the Tigers had to replace the bulk of their roster in 2025-26. Only one player returns from last season’s team that was coached by former State Associate Head Coach Johnnie Harris.

For the Bulldogs, a very similar situation happened for Purcell after year three. Following State’s run to a second NCAA Tournament in three years, Purcell had to replace all but three players on the roster but the Bulldogs are finding a way to shine.

Fantastic freshmen Madison Francis and Jaylah Lampley have been impressing as well as any freshmen in the SEC and Nigerian center Favour Nwaedozi has been dominant in the post. In the final non-conference game against Samford last Sunday, this trio all had over 20 points and 10 rebounds to notch double-doubles in a 112-54 blowout win.

Lampley earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors and Nwaedozi claimed the SEC Player of the Week. It was the seventh time in 14 games that Nwaedozi has notched a double-double and she scored a career-high 30 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.

“So thankful for a young lady that never even took an official visit to Mississippi State and she had a leap of faith. It’s really cool to see when you trust your heart and trust your work ethic,” Purcell said of Nwaedozi. “When those two things align and you have people behind you that believe in you and put in the work, good things can happen not only here at Mississippi State but on the national stage.”

January brings absolute gauntlet for Bulldog team

After night one inside the SEC, the Bulldogs turn their sights to one of the toughest stretches the program has seen in some time. Over the course of the next month, State is going to play five-consecutive ranked opponents and six of the next seven games will be against a top 25 team.

Among those teams ahead will be top No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 23 Tennessee on the road with home games against Tennessee, No. 12 Vanderbilt and No. 11 Kentucky. There will also be a road trip to an Alabama team that is just outside the top 25.

This is why Purcell took the job in Starkville and, further, why his team decided to come to MSU in the first place. It’s time to test themselves in the toughest way possible.

“When you look at the rosters, you’ve got programs that have programs with multiple McDonald’s All-Americans. You’re watching teams get better each night. We’ve got to have a 1-0 mentality and be the toughest team. That’s why I’m challenging our fans to help us. We have to protect the home court. If our fanbase can be there, be loud and help us be an extra five points, you could be the difference in the game.”

The New Year’s Day SEC opener against the Tigers is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. inside the Hump and the game can be seen on SEC Network +.