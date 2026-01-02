Strong close hands Bulldogs 75-53 win over Auburn in SEC opener

A dominant non-conference slate would have been doused with cold water if Mississippi State couldn’t come out on Thursday night and take care of business to begin SEC play against Auburn.

Taking on one of the nation’s best defensive teams, the Bulldogs had a battle on their hands for most of the game. A late third quarter surge would get the momentum and the Bulldogs used a 19-2 run in the fourth to run away with a 75-53 victory over the Tigers.

“I love these young women. They put pride in wearing that uniform,” head coach Sam Purcell said. “I’ve had so many people tell me that this team can’t win. You’re watching a team right in front of your eyes come together and they’re one fist and ready for the challenge.”

Bulldog defense stays constant in win

It was the Bulldogs’ defense that would shine against the Tigers as State held Auburn to under 17 points in every quarter and 35% shooting. Auburn was 19-of-54 from the field and made just 2-of-15 3-pointers while turning it over 14 times as the Bulldogs dominated the physicality in the game with a 46-24 edge.

That allowed State to overcome some poor turnovers in the game. Auburn turned State over 16 times on the night and outscored the Bulldogs 21-9 off of those turnovers, but toughness would be the difference for MSU.

“I told them that tougher teams get a win and that’s what the SEC is about,” Purcell said. “I know that there’s another level for us to reach and I’ve got a team that will respond when I show them the film.”

The toughness on defense was there from the start for the Bulldogs as they jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. The lead grew to 15 points at 30-15 in the second quarter, but Auburn would chop away at that lead.

After closing the advantage to 32-23 at the break, the lead would get to four points in the third quarter. Auburn cut it to 37-33 with 6:23 left after a 7-0 run, but the Bulldogs would answer. MSU would make it 52-39 by the end of the third quarter and then go on a 19-2 run in the fourth to get as much as a 28-point lead, cruising to an SEC-opener win.

The Bulldogs (14-1, 1-0 SEC) shot 46% from the field (27-of-59) and made 33% of their threes (7-of-21) while knocking down 14-of-17 free throws. They also had 11 assists in the game offensively but had only two steals to Auburn’s 14.

Trayanna Crisp had the game of her Bulldog tenure. After missing the Samford game with the flu, she returned to the starting lineup and his 6-of-10 shots for 17 points while making 3-of-7 3-pointers in the game. She also had three assists.

“I’m so proud,” Purcell said of Crisp. “Nobody has talked about Tray and that’s what makes us a special team. When you’re so dialed in on the scout with everybody else, leave her open. Opposing teams are in trouble.”

Destiney McPhaul finished with 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting while freshman Madison Francis had another double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. SEC Freshman of the Week Jaylah Lampley had 11 points, six rebound and three assists in her SEC debut.

Favour Nwaedozi battled foul trouble all night and but still had nine points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes.

Up Next

The victory handed State a 10-game winning streak for the first time since Vic Schaefer’s Elite Eight team of 2018-19. That was also the last time that the Bulldogs started the season 14-1.

To get to 15-1, State is going to have to take on a mighty task. The Bulldogs are preparing for six of seven games against top 25 competition, beginning with a top 10 Oklahoma team on the road in Norman on Sunday afternoon (2 p.m. SEC Network +).

“When you play at home, you’ve got to protect home. Now we have to go to Oklahoma and it’s going to be five on eight and we’ve got to be physical and lock in,” Purcell said. “I can’t wait to get to practice (Friday). I want our young women to enjoy this. We’re playing with house money (at Oklahoma).