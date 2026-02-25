No. 4 Diamond Dawgs mash Austin Peay 16-3

There was a time on Tuesday night where things felt uneasy for Mississippi State baseball fans.

As the Diamond Dawgs fell behind 1-0 in the first two innings, starting pitcher William Kirk injured his knee and had to come out. After Chris Billingsley recorded the final out of the inning, however, things would swing to State’s side in a big way.

The potent and deep State lineup would flex its muscles the rest of the way and the pitching shutdown the Governors as the Bulldogs earned a 16-3 run-rule win in seven innings. The final home test before a big weekend in Arlington was a success for Brian O’Connor’s club.

“(Tuesday) showed the depth and the balance of this lineup and I’m really proud of so many guys,” O’Connor said. “That’s going to be important moving forward. It might be in league play that you have a two-run lead and you need to extend it to four because the other team is highly qualified and they’re not going to go away. We’re learning that in the early part of the season.”

Diamond Dawgs continue to show depth in offense

O’Connor’s embarrassment of riches offensively showed in a major way on Tuesday night. State batted 17 different players and 11 of them got hits in the game. Two of those were able to hit their first home runs as Bulldogs as Virginia transfers Aidan Teel and James Nunnallee each sent home runs out of the yard in right field.

Ace Reese had a home run of his own as he continued his absolute tear to start the season. The junior third baseman is the only Bulldog to start in all nine games, and he’s gotten a hit now in eight of them with five multi-hit games. On Tuesday, Reese went 3-for-5 with four RBI as he hit his eighth double of the year and his third home run.

State also had two hits from Noah Sullivan, Chone James and Bryce Chance with Chance driving in two runs and hitting a double. Blake Bevis and Reed Stallman also had doubles while Teel drove in four runs on his homer and Nunnallee drove in three.

Kirk started the game with a walk and it would come around to score due to a passed ball, groundout and sacrifice fly. After Kirk went down with his injury and Billingsley came in to get a strikeout, the offense began to roll.

State had a leadoff double from Blake Bevis, a single from Chone James and a Kyle Teel hit by pitch loaded up the bases with one out. Bryce Chance would get runs home with a two-run single to make it 2-0.

The floodgates would begin to open in the following innings. After Ryder Woodson drove in a run with one out in the third, Teel would come through in a big way. Teel would take a 2-2 pitch out to right field and break the ice with his first Bulldog home run – a grand slam that made it 7-0.

“There’s not much to it, it felt pretty good,” Teel said. “It’s just wanting to come through for these guys. I’m just doing my part as a hitter. Our pitchers are grinding out there and our hitters are grinding out there. It’s just a blessing to be in this lineup around these guys.”

State would deliver two more runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and three in the sixth as they built the lead to 16-1. In the seventh inning, freshman Tanner Beliveau was a pitch away from ending the game but a full count walk kept things going. Austin Peay had four-straight reach with two outs and had a two-run single to cut the lead to 16-3, but Braden Booth would end things with a strikeout.

The Bulldogs (9-0) had seven total pitchers combine for 10 strikeouts in the game. Billingsley (1-0) earned his first career win as he threw 1.1 innings and retired all four batters he faced.

Freshman Jack Bauer pitched 0.2 inning and gave up two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in his first appearance. Jack Gleason came into a bases loaded jam behind Bauer and got out of the inning unscathed before pitching a scoreless frame.

Dane Burns had a clean sixth inning.

Up Next

The nine-game homestand to start the season is now complete for the Diamond Dawgs and they’re ready for a tremendous challenge this weekend. On the way is the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas this weekend as State takes on undefeated Arizona State (8-0) on Friday, Virginia Tech (7-1) on Saturday and No. 1 UCLA on Sunday.

Tuesday night could have easily been a letdown game for the Diamond Dawgs ahead of the weekend, but O’Connor’s club didn’t flinch.

“I have a lot of respect for that club in the other dugout,” O’Connor said. “I know what that coach has done there in a short period of time. They’ll win a lot of games this year, but that showed the quality of the ball club that we have and what they’re made of that they come ready to play today and aren’t looking past today to what’s on the horizon this weekend.”