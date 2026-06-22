Mississippi State Baseball adds LHP Jaxon Shineflew

Mississippi State has another veteran relief arm to add to the bullpen. The Bulldogs added Jaxon Shineflew over the weekend, a left-handed reliever out of South Alabama with three years of experience under his belt.

Shineflew emerged as a starter option for the Jaguars in his first two years before moving primarily to bullpen work as a junior. He started eight games through two seasons with a 6-4 record.

Shineflew made 18 appearances for the Jaguars as a junior in the 2026 campaign. He made 17 trips out of the bullpen with one start, and accumulated a 5-2 record with a 4.25 earned run average, four saves and four relief wins. He posted 63 strikeouts with a 10.31 K/9 ratio across 55.0 innings pitched.

Shineflew went an impressive 19.1 scoreless innings from late February into March, with a Sun Belt-leading 0.99 WHIP.

The transfer’s move to Mississippi State makes him the third pitcher to arrive through the portal. All three pitchers, including Carson Fair and Zach Russell, were relief specialists at their previous spots. The approach highlighted the biggest difference between the Bulldogs and their Super Regional counterparts, Georgia, which was reliable pitching options late in games.

The Bulldog bullpen was more than serviceable at times in 2026, but when it came to the big occasions, the relief work was often lacking. A young core of Jack Bauer and Maddox Miller is a strong start to build around, but the graduation of Ben Davis and decisions by Dane Burns and Tyler Pitzer to enter the transfer portal left the foundation a bit bare for next season.

Like Shineflew, both Bauer and Miller are southpaws, while Fair and Russell are righty relievers.