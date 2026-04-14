Mississippi State Baseball at Samford: How, where, and when to watch the Diamond Dawgs

Mississippi State baseball returns to the Diamond tonight in midweek nonconference action against Samford in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (26-10, 7-8 SEC) are still in the Top 25, dropping to No. 17 in the latest D1 Baseball rankings, but they’re looking to rebound after a second straight home SEC series sweep last weekend, falling to Tennessee a week after a sweep by No. 4 Georgia at Dudy Noble Field.

How to watch the Bulldogs

The game between the two sets of Bulldogs will be available only via streaming on ESPN+.

Where: Subscriptions to stream are available through the ESPN app or through packaging an ESPN+ deal with Hulu and Disney+. Alternatively, fans can listen to the game through HailState On Demand, with the radio broadcast beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Samford will host the game at Joe Lee Griffin Field, General Admission tickets are $20.

When: First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Battle of the Bulldogs

The Battle of the Bulldogs features hosts Samford (17-17, 5-4 SoCon) looking to pull off an upset against an MSU squad that hasn’t played its best ball of late.

Samford will start righty Ryan Vermillion, a sophomore with a 1-0 record and a 5.40 earned run average this season, going against MSU starter Chris Billingsley Jr. It will mark the fourth consecutive midweek start for Billingsley, who kick-started wins over No. 11 Southern Miss, Grambling State and UAB. He made his deepest starting run against the Blazers last week, tossing 3.2 innings in a 5-3 win for the Bulldogs.

Samford ranks 204th in Division I with an average of 5.9 runs per game, but does have a couple of prolific hitters in the lineup. Jake Sounders leads the team by far with a .405 batting average, recording a team-best 53 hits with 30 RBI and nine home huns to his name as well. Luke Boykin leads the team with 34 RBI and 10 home runs, averaging .273 at the plate.