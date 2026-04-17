Mississippi State Baseball at South Carolina: How, where, and when to watch the Diamond Dawgs

Mississippi State baseball returns to action in conference play tonight. The Bulldogs will try to win their first SEC game in three weeks with Game One against South Carolina tonight, and look to take their first series since winning up in Oxford at the start of the month.

The Bulldogs (27-10, 7-8 SEC) are still in the Top 25 despite two straight series defeats. They fell to No. 17 in the latest D1 Baseball rankings, and fell below .500 in conference play as well. An 11-1 midweek win over Samford included strong plate appearances from the top of the Bulldog batting order. Fans will hope to see that carry over into Friday, with the chance to host a regional potentially on the line.

How to watch the Bulldogs

The game between the two sets of Bulldogs will be available only via streaming on SEC Network+.

Where: Subscriptions to stream are available through ESPN+, but users with a TV package including SEC Network can also watch the game on the ESPN App by adding their TV provider information.

When: First pitch for Game One is set for 6 p.m. CT. Game Two will begin at noon CT on Saturday and Game Three will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Weather Forecast: Friday and Saturday are both projected to be clear and sunny, with highs in the low 90s. There is a small chance of rain on Sunday, with cooler temps and some wind, per AccuWeather.

South Carolina

The Gamecocks (19-19, 5-10 SEC) have a chance to continue a midseason rebound this weekend. They took one game off of No. 2 Texas before recording a series sweep at Missouri last weekend. A midweek win over Davidson made it four straight victories for the hosts heading into the weekend.

The strength that could trouble the Bulldogs is the pitching staff. Starter Amp Phillips is a reliable arm with a 2.17 earned run average and a 3-4 record from nine starts. Brandon Stone is a strong arm in the rotation as well, with a 4-1 record from five starts and 11 total appearances. Stone will take the mound on Friday, followed by Phillips on Saturday, with the Sunday starter yet to be announced.

Alex Valentin got the start against Missouri last Sunday, when he recorded five strikeouts from 4.0 innings with one hit and two earned runs.

The offense has been a struggle for SC. The team hits a league-worst .248 average at the plate with a league-worst 189 RBI on the season. The Gamecocks are also at the bottom of the SEC in runs and on-base percentage.