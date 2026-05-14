Mississippi State Baseball at Texas A&M: How, where, and when to watch the Diamond Dawgs

Mississippi State baseball is back on the road for its final SEC series of the regular season. The Diamond Dawgs travel to College Station to take on No. 10 Texas A&M today, with both teams vying for a bid to host in the NCAA Tournament and possibly climb into the top four conference seeds ahead of the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs (38-14, 15-12 SEC) have taken split losses in each of their last two series outings. They dropped Game Three in their first run-rule loss of the season against No. 6 Auburn at home last week, marking the return of pitcher Ryan McPherson with a chaotic loss. The team has a chance to recover, though, against a prolific Aggie team that is short-staffed in the bullpen.

How to watch the Bulldogs

The game between the Bulldogs and Aggies will be available only via streaming on SEC Network+ for the first two games. Game Three will air on SEC Network.

Where: Subscriptions to stream are available through ESPN+, but users with a TV package including SEC Network can also watch the game on the ESPN App by adding their TV provider information.

When: First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT tonight. Game Two has the same time on Friday, and Game Three is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Weather Forecast: The weather is clear and sunny in College Station with some cloud cover the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the low 90s and high 80s. Per AccuWeather.

Texas A&M

The Aggies (37-12, 16-10 SEC), like the Bulldogs, haven’t won an SEC series since the end of April.

A split series win at Florida was followed by split losses to Auburn at home and Ole Miss on the road. While the Aggies have kept on scoring at a dangerous rate, there has been fluctuation in production. Still, they put up 18 runs in a run-rule win at Ole Miss last week, and the danger is always there that they can pull away in commanding fashion.

Caden Sorrell and Gavin Grahovac lead a strong batting order with 22 and 17 home runs, respectively. Five Aggies have double-digit home runs and eight have at least 27 RBI on the season with 108 home runs total as a team.

Ace pitcher Aiden Sims will be missing this weekend as he rests ahead of postseason play. Michael Earley said that he experienced some “tightness” last week and he isn’t taking any risks as he preps his team for the NCAA Tournament.