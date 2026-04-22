No. 15 Mississippi State baseball survives nervy midweek matchup with Memphis

Mississippi State baseball returned home to Dudy Noble Field for a midweek nonconference test against Memphis on Tuesday. The Diamond Dawgs got a bit more than they might have expected against a struggling Tiger ballclub. It was a slow start offensively, but they did enough to win the game 6-2.

The visitors tallied eight hits and a couple of runs in the first five innings of the contest. They also got six good innings of work from the pitching staff, which held the Bulldogs to three hits in that time.

The Bulldog bats were slow to get going out of the gates. Gehrig Frei moved up to leadoff hitter for the night and started 0-3 from just four pitches, and a walk from Ace Reese was the only baserunner from the top of the order until a seventh-inning hit by Frei.

Through the first six innings, the Bulldogs tallied just five hits, three of which belonged to Blake Bevis. He was one of the heroes of the weekend sweep at South Carolina and kept up the offensive display to keep MSU alive on Tuesday. He got home twice as the Bulldogs hung around against a feisty Tiger squad.

The pitching approach was a bit different as well from the Bulldogs. Tyler Pitzer started, but went just 1.1 innings before leaving with two runners on and one earned run. Jack Gleason did well to navigate two strikeouts with loaded bases. He limited the Tigers in early opportunities before Jack Bauer came on and posted a zero of his own.

The freshman did allow a solo home run in the fifth inning, but got out of the inning. Maddox Miller followed his classmate out of the bullpen and recorded four strikeouts in two scoreless innings. His work in the sixth and seventh innings bought more time for the offense, and Vytas Valincius got the Bulldogs back in front on a pinch-hit RBI.

There was an opportunity to add another run in the seventh. Frei got a double to fall in right, but Reese couldn’t follow up with a hit to get him home.

Dane Burns came on at the top of the eighth for the Bulldogs and stayed out of trouble despite giving up a base hit. The offense got a runner on as well after Noah Sullivan reached second on a dropped flyball in left field. The Bulldogs had two on with no one out after a walk by Reed Stallman, and the best hitter for either team at the plate. Bevis showed bunt early, but ended up with a flyout to center to advance the pinch runner, Gatlin Sanders.

It didn’t matter too much a few seconds later. Valincius added his second hit of the game, a three-run home run to the Left Field Lounge, to put the Bulldogs up 6-2.

Burns stayed in the game to close out the ninth, and Aidan Teel was subbed on to play defense. Burns got the first out but put two runners aboard. There was a potential double play ball to end the game, but Drew Wyers fumbled the ball at second. With the bases loaded, head coach Brian O’Connor turned to Maddox Webb to close out the win.

Webb answered, recording a punchout and a flyout to end the game.

The Bulldogs improved to 31-10 with the win. Their next test will be an SEC series against LSU at home, which starts on Friday at 6 p.m.