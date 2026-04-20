Mississippi State completes sweep at South Carolina

Mississippi State is back to its winning ways on the baseball diamond after a weekend series sweep against South Carolina in Columbia. The Bulldogs battered the Gamecocks 9-0 to take the series on Saturday before completing the sweep with a 4-3 win in extra innings on Sunday.

The sweep was a much-needed boost for head coach Brian O’Connor’s squad after getting swept at home by Georgia and Tennessee in the two previous weeks. The Bulldogs rebounded with a swift 11-1 road win over Samford in midweek and carried the form into Columbia.

MSU first baseman Blake Bevis built on a breakout Game Two performance with another home run on Sunday. He drove in three of the team’s four runs with a two-run blast in the second inning and a fielder’s choice RBI in the sixth. It seemed as though three runs would be enough early on but the hosts made a comeback push to force extras.

The Gamecocks got on the board in the sixth inning, finally putting MSU starter Charlie Foster out of the game. Jake Randolph drove in the first run and then added another with Talmadge LeCroy in the eighth inning off of Bulldog reliever Ben Davis.

It took a sacrifice flyball from catcher Kevin Milewski in the 10th inning and a closeout job from reliver Maddox Webb to finish the game for the Bulldogs. Webb earned the win with 2.2 innings of no hits, just one walk and three strikeouts.

Webb’s performance helped save the day after one of the best starts of the season from Foster. He went 7.0 innings with six hits and three earned runs, but recorded eight strikeouts. Davis gave up two runs that got aboard just before his entrance, but he gave the Bulldogs 1.1 innings of work and a strikeout before Webb came into the game.

The Bulldogs, now 30-10 on the season with a 10-8 SEC record, turn to Memphis in Starkville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The next SEC series will also be at Dudy Noble Field against LSU next weekend.