Opening Weekend an eye-opener for new Diamond Dawg team

For a large group of those wearing the M over S last weekend, knowing what to expect inside Dudy Noble Field was a guessing game.

There is a strong collection of returning players and even some staff that have experienced what the coliseum that is Polk-Dement Stadium has to offer. But just simply imparting wisdom on what to expect couldn’t do it justice for those that came in from different collegiate stops.

James Nunnallee started all three games in right field and he was the first at bat of the season for the Diamond Dawgs. Despite having pride in being a player that has a steady heartbeat at the plate, even he found himself overwhelmed at times.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Nunnallee said. “I hadn’t really watched a whole lot of Mississippi State baseball before I got here. Getting to play here was incredible – that was so much fun. The fans are awesome.

“I’ve got great teammates that have been telling me how awesome it is and they really couldn’t put into words what it was like. Getting out there and seeing what the crowd was all about was a blessing and I’m really grateful to be here.”

Weight of Dudy Noble Field heavy on newcomers

A great sense of pride has grown in all of those that chose this path in 2026. Head coach Brian O’Connor had done a good job preparing the players for what was ahead, but even he had not really experienced it, at least not as the head coach of the Bulldogs.

Over 25 years since O’Connor’s last trip to the Dudy Noble, he took the field as the head coach of State for the first time. He delivered three wins on opening weekend, but it wasn’t always pretty and there were certainly some things to correct.

In games one and three, the Diamond Dawgs had to fight to get out with a win. Veteran Ben Davis closed out Friday’s game with a strikeout with the tying man on third in a 6-5 win. In game three, transfer pitcher Maddox Webb got two strikeouts in a row with runners at the corners to get the sweep with a 7-5 victory.

Those games are beneficial for State longterm.

“Part of me, opening weekend, would like to have been a game that maybe wasn’t so close. But as I told the team after the game, that’s good,” O’Connor said. “We ran guys out there that got opportunities to pitch for the first time in this uniform, and they did a terrific job. Would I love a blowout at some point, sure I would, but it’s good for those players to be in the fire.”

One area that brought some grumbling from State fans would be the offense. After generating a lot of buzz preseason for the amount of power and options, the group hit just one home run and several players struggled to consistently get on base.

Blake Bevis and Kevin Milewski went hitless in their debuts, Ryder Woodson only had one base knock and Aidan Teel and Nunnallee combined for 4-of-21. Looking closely, the most consistently successful hitters were returners.

Ace Reese had four of his five hits go for extra bases with the only homer of the weekend. Reed Stallman had three hits in just over two games with two doubles. Bryce Chance made consistent contact. Noah Sullivan and Gehrig Frei got multiple hits while starting two of the three games as well.

“It’s obviously still early and the beginning of the season. Our guys have collected enough at bats, but some of them need to slow their heart rate down a little bit in big, key moments. You see the players that have the experience that have been in the big moments, and you see the at bats that they have,” O’Connor said.

“Somebody like Aidan Teel and Jimmy Nunnallee are too good of players. They’ll learn and hopefully get incrementally better. We have to do a better job of capitalizing on opportunities. More barrels and consistent approaches with runners in scoring position.”

Learning is what it’s all about for the players and teaching is why O’Connor got into this business in the first place.

The coach has spent enough time in the business to understand that this is only the beginning of a long journey throughout the season. There will be ups and downs and there will be plenty of adversity to overcome, but how his team learns in those situations will dictate how long this season lasts and where the team goes.

“Learning to win in the game is critically important. We’re going to line up with the guys that every day give us the best chance to win. There’s also lessons that happen,” O’Connor said. “You instruct them and teach them and then the lights come on and the moments happen and sometimes they try to do too much. I’ll never fault a young man from trying too hard.”