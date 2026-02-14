Everything Mississippi State coach Brian O'Connor said after first win

Game one of the Brian O’Connor era is in the books and Mississippi State came away a winner.

It wasn’t a pretty game by any means, but the Diamond Dawgs made the plays needed to find a way to survive a 6-5 victory over Hofstra.

After the game, the winning coach had a chance to speak to the media for the first time as a Diamond Dawg coach in the record books. He discussed the atmosphere at Dudy Noble Field, the performance of his veterans and the general feeling of game one.

Opening Statement:

“What a night here at the Dude. Just really electric. You can feel the energy every pitch. When we came back and scored the four runs in the bottom of the fourth and as it’s getting tight there at the end of the game. This is why you choose to wear this uniform if you’re a player or coach, because of the enthusiasm that these passionate fans have for Mississippi State baseball. Just a special day for our players. Obviously, we have a lot of new players and for them to experience this right out of the gate is awesome. I’m happy for them and happy that we get to experience a win in the first game of the year.”

Question: How have you navigated all the excitement leading up to the season to get to this day?

BOC: “Certainly, there has been a lot of excitement since the very first day. The celebration we had to announce me as the coach in this stadium and to see this fanbase and the excitement there. Then as you build the roster and the excitement around that. All of that comes to fruition tonight. When you get the opportunity to step on the field and compete. Just thrilled and excited to lead this program and those players have a lot of pride in what this uniform means and will continue to have that.”

Q: How much did you feel like tonight’s struggles was about the newer players getting in the stadium for the first time and experiencing that atmosphere?

BOC: “Y’all have covered this program and know that certainly you can talk to the players about how to manage that emotion, but they have to experience it themselves and go through it. They have to have the ability in the game to slow the game and moment down and not try to do too much. No greater example of that than two veteran players that have worn this uniform – Reed Stallman and Ben Davis at the end of the game.

“Ben was out there controlling the game like he did last year and Reed Stallman. We wouldn’t be sitting here as winners if those two guys didn’t go out there and attack the game like they did. That will continue to improve throughout all of them as they gain the experience.

“You look at someone like Ryder Woodson, our shortstop. Last year at NC State as a true freshman, he had very few at bats. Now, he’s the starting shortstop at Mississippi State. Even if you’ve played a lot of college baseball prior to coming here, if you haven’t played here in this arena, in this kind of situation, this stadium, it’s tough to do. Prepared them the best that you could.

“I will say this, Martinez the starter I watched a ton of film coming into this. He was out last year because of Tommy John. I watched film from two years ago and knew that he was going to be up to 95 (mph) and have the ability to throw a slider at anytime for a strike, which he did. We did a nice job in the fourth inning of going up there and seeing and taking pitches and starting to work some counts. Our at bats were better and fortunately we were able to get him out of the game.”

Q: Why was Ryan McPherson the right guy to start?

BOC: “Ryan McPherson was the starter tonight because he earned it. I’ve been talking since day one of being here that (the players) are going to earn everything that they get. He outpitched all the other starters in the preseason. I’m a man of my word and I tell the players that. Those are the players that were in the lineup tonight, too. They earned it.

“If you preach that, you need to back it up. He got us off to a really nice start. Obviously, y’all know early in the season these players are on pitch counts that you’re starting to try to build up. I thought he did a terrific job and got us off to a good start in the game.”

Q: Was there a moment where you were able to soak it all in tonight?

BOC: “No, not so much. Fun, I would say. That’s what it was for me. I encourage the players to look at it that way. You can’t play this game with clinched fists and uptight and as the leader you can’t play that way. They will take on the persona of us as leaders. Reed Stallman – his at bats and approach at the plate were very, very mature. I just had a smile on my face because this is what you want as a player and as a coach – you want to be at the highest level and be challenged every day.

“The game is going to challenge you enough. We will not take for granted wins in this program because they’re hard to get. Let me tell you, that team in the other dugout have some pesky hitters that have some really good two-strike approaches. They kind of take on the personality of their coach when he was a player.

“Really joy and excitement and looking forward to going back to my apartment and taking a deep breath and getting after them tomorrow with two nine-inning games on day two.”