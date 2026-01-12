Diamond Dawgs land inside top 5 in D1Baseball's preseason projections

It is one month until first pitch and the preseason projections are starting to roll in around college baseball.

One of the most respected publications in the game is D1Baseball and their preseason top 25 officially released on Monday morning. With it game high expectations for Brian O’Connor’s Mississippi State Bulldogs as the crew at D1 has State ranked No. 4 before the season begins.

It’s a return to normalcy on the national stage for a Bulldog team that hasn’t been very present inside the top 5 for the last four seasons. After winning the national title in 2021, the Diamond Dawgs missed out on postseason for two-straight years before going on the road to play in Regionals in 2024 and ’25.

Less than an hour after State’s season ended against Florida State in Tallahassee last June, Director of Athletics Zac Selmon ushered in a new era and hired one of the game’s best coaches in O’Connor following a two-decade stint at Virginia that included seven trips to the College World Series and a national championship in 2015 with a national title appearance the year prior.

Since O’Connor was hired, the Diamond Dawgs have built one of the more balanced rosters in the country. The coach retained key talent like starters 3B Ace Reese, OF Bryce Chance, UTL Gehrig Frei and DH Noah Sullivan and they also bring back talented young pitchers like Ryan McPherson, Charlie Foster, Duke Stone and Ben Davis.

But O’Connor also brought in a wealth of talent with him. Virginia standout LHP Tomas Valincius stands to compete for the Friday night spot after leading the Cavaliers as a freshman and he has several teammates coming with him like OF Aidan Teel and James Nunnallee, LHP William Kirk and 2B Chone James. Adding other transfer portal standouts and strong freshmen like LHP Jack Bauer, RHP Parker Rhodes and OF Jacob Parker and Peter Mershon has State’s roster ready to compete right away.

It stands to be yet another gauntlet inside the SEC this season with 11 different teams in D1’s top 25 and five of those are in the top 10. The Bulldogs are joined by No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Texas, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 9 Auburn, No. 13 Florida, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 15 Georgia, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 23 Vanderbilt and No. 25 Texas A&M. Instate foe Southern Miss also made the list as a preseason No. 15 team and the Diamond Dawgs will play the Golden Eagles in a home and home matchup at Hattiesburg on March 3 and in Starkville on March 24.

The season begins for the Diamond Dawgs on February 13 at Dudy Noble Field with a three-game slate against Hofstra. The Bulldogs are slated to play No. 1 UCLA in Arlington on March 1 and will also play Arkansas, Vandy, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Texas, Auburn and A&M from the top 25.