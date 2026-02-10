First base battle continues for Diamond Dawgs ahead of season opener

There have been no questions about who Mississippi State would have running things at first base over the last couple of years.

Hunter Hines took over at that position in the 2023 season and became a safety blanket for other Bulldog defenders throwing the ball his way. Hines also finished at the top of the home run charts in Bulldog history after his four-year career, leaving quite the legacy at his position.

As Hines exits, new coach Brian O’Connor has plenty of options at first as the position is as healthy as it has been in recent years. On top of the fact that the defense should be consistent, the bats are going to be even louder no matter who is playing.

The options start with fifth-year veteran Noah Sullivan who returns to State for one final year of college ball after receiving a medical redshirt from earlier in his career. Sullivan started his career as a utility man for USC Upstate as he had a .313 batting average, 152 hits, 22 home runs and 20 doubles over the course of three seasons while throwing in 29 games and producing a 15-1 record with a 3.95 ERA in 120.2 innings.

His role didn’t diminish when he came to Starkville as he would be the everyday designated hitter for the Bulldogs as well as the team’s midweek starter. Sullivan was one of the team’s best hitters with a career-high .342 average and he added 68 hits, 15 doubles and 15 home runs. On the mound, Sullivan started seven games and surrendered just three walks and four runs in 18.1 innings.

This season, he’s been back working at first base. Whether he gets most of the time there or not, he’s expected to be in the lineup routinely for the Bulldogs but he’s willing to do whatever he needs for the team to succeed.

“It’s been a lot of fun and has been really good,” Sullivan said working at first base. “Me and Blake (Bevis) have been getting out there and pushing each other so it’s been a lot of fun to compete. Moving forward, I don’t really care where I end up. Whatever the team needs, I’ll do.”

Bevis is the intriguing add to the program over the offseason

Like Sullivan, Bevis’ last stop was in a smaller conference, but he excelled. The First-Team Mid-Atlantic Conference standout bring a big 6’3, 225-pound frame and a huge swing to the lineup. In all three seasons to this point, he’s hit double digit home runs including a career-high 18 last season with a .301 batting average. He also had just one error a season ago at first base and has produced a .990 fielding percentage with nearly 1,000 putouts in his career.

With even more potential in a warmer climate this season, Bevis is equally important to have in the lineup most days. It makes he and Sullivan likely interchangeable at 1B/DH, on the surface.

“He’s special, he’s really good,” Sullivan said of Bevis. “He’s really good with the bat, he’s an experienced hitter, he’s really good at first base. There’s not much he can’t do.”

A wildcard at first base is Reed Stallman; a senior left handed bat who has spent most of his time at State working in the outfield, but he played first base for Campbell in his previous stop. O’Connor mentioned Stallman by name last week when talking about the most consistent players since the fall and he’s looking to build on his .265 average from last season when he hit 11 home runs and started 32 of the games.

Finding a place for all three players – and others – is the conundrum that has been presented to O’Connor at this point. It’s certainly a good problem to have, but there are no guarantees for anyone.

Sullivan is the one of the three that would be the least likely to count out, however. After being named an All-American utility player last season, the senior leader is a candidate again this year and is already earned preseason accolades. As the old vet said, however, the only thing that matters to him is competing for and winning championships.

“Luckily, these awards don’t mean a whole lot for us,” Sullivan said. “As a team, it’s cool to see an award but we have to win a lot of games and keep moving forward.”

The Diamond Dawgs are set to open the season on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. inside Dudy Noble Field as the three-game series against Hofstra begins. Sullivan will serve a suspension for game one after being ejected from the final game of the season in 2025 against Florida State.