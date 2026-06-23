Mississippi State Baseball heading back to Amegy Classic in Arlington for 2027

The new season for Mississippi State baseball seems far away after the conclusion of the College World Series on Monday, but plans are already in motion for shaping up the 2027 season. The Bulldogs will make a familiar trip to Texas in March, though, returning to Arlington for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series.

Mississippi State will head to Globe Life Field along with Ole Miss out of the SEC, and will join DBU, Penn State, Wake Forest and UCLA for the weekend series.

EVERYTHING'S BIGGER IN TEXAS⭐️



Some of college baseball's biggest names are making their way to Globe Life Field for the 2027 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series!



We can't wait to welcome this fresh field of contenders as they take center stage for Weekend 3.



⏰️Home Plate… pic.twitter.com/R4AbHcCmXy — College Baseball at Globe Life Field (@CBS_Arlington) June 23, 2026

The weekend will be the third weekend series in a row hosted in Arlington. It will take place on the weekend of March 5-7, 2027.

The Bulldogs kept up the annual trip to Texas for nonconference action in 2026 with a slate of games against Arizona State, Virginia Tech and UCLA, going 2-1 over the weekend. The lone loss came against the No. 1 Bruins in extra innings, an opponent who would go on to claim the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament before their shock Los Angeles Regional exit.

Game matchups for the weekend series will be announced at a later time. The matchups for the Bulldogs are not yet set for any dates in 2027.